While the world continues to debate who is Hollywood’s best Chris, here’s a fun fact about one of the contenders: Chris Pratt, the star of the Guardians of the Galaxy and the Jurassic World franchises, briefly considered going by “Christo” when he first arrived in Hollywood. Not even “Christo Pratt” – just “Christo.” Think he made the right call?

Pratt dropped that Christo nugget in a new interview with MTV, where he also addressed rumors that he might be the next Batman, spoke a bit about Jurassic World 3, and explained the reason he killed J.J. Abrams (in a game of Mafia).

We don’t make a habit of embedding another site’s video interviews here at /Film – we tend to link out because there are often only a couple of quotes worth highlighting. But this conversation between our old pal Christo and MTV News host Josh Horowitz is so much fun that we’re just going to drop the whole thing in for you to watch.

It takes place at a Bubba Gump Shrimp Company, because Pratt was first “discovered” when he was working at a Bubba Gump in Maui two decades ago.

For those who may not have time to watch the whole thing, here are a few key points.

At 11:17, Horowitz says the bookmakers in Ireland have Pratt at 16:1 odds to take over as the newest Batman, but it seems like this is the first time the actor has heard about it. So don’t expect to see a Chris Pratt Batman wearing the cape and cowl any time soon (though he does provide a glimpse into what he might do with the voice if that were to happen). Here are a couple of other fun stories that came out of the interview.

Here’s Why Pratt Murdered J.J. Abrams (While Playing a Board Game)

At the 6:22 mark, Pratt talks about auditioning for Avatar and Star Trek and not making an impression on the casting departments for either of those blockbusters, which eventually resulted in a memorable board game night with Abrams:

“I remember in the description, it was like, ‘This character has it. We can’t put our finger on it, but it’s the it factor.’ And when I walked into that room, I didn’t feel like I had that at all, and neither did they…in fact, I played a game of Mafia with J.J. Abrams, and I killed him first. (laughs) And he asked me why, and I told him, ‘I auditioned for Star Trek and you didn’t even give me a callback.'”

Jurassic World 3 Will Deliver on the Promise of Fallen Kingdom‘s Ending

At 12:09, Horowitz mentions the Jurassic franchise and pokes around a little for an update, and Pratt answered:

“I can’t say anything, but I can tell you when I heard the pitch, I was blown away. I can’t believe that we’re going to make that movie, and I can’t believe they found a way to deliver on the promise of the end of Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Like, ‘Wait what? The island has blown up. The animals are out, we can’t put them back in the box. What are we going to do? How are not only these dinosaurs but this technology moving forward going to affect the planet?’ We jump forward, and it’s like, ‘Oh! Oh, right! Oh, damn!’…it’s going to be pretty epic.”

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part is in theaters right now.