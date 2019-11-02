The Russo Brothers are reuniting with Tom Holland, but not for a Marvel movie. The filmmakers are directing Holland in Cherry, a crime-drama about a bank robber. Holland took to social media to reveal a Cherry first look image, and it has the once and future Spider-Man looking much different than we’re used to seeing him.

Why would anyone want to deposit their money in a place called Shitty Bank? Beats me! You’ll have to ask the Russo Brothers. Or just wait until Cherry hits theaters in the not-too-distant future. In Cherry, Holland plays “an Army medic who has returned from Iraq dealing with an opioid addiction and posttraumatic stress disorder begins robbing banks.”

Perhaps that condition mentioned above explains the sign behind Holland. Perhaps the film is taking a Mr. Robot/Evil Corp approach and showing us the world through Holland’s less-than-reliable eyes. Or maybe there just really is a bank called Shitty Bank! If so, I want to know more.

Cherry is adapted from the novel of the same name by Nico Walker. The novel was semi-autobiographical, as Walker himself was an army medic who really did get addicted to drugs and rob a bank. Walker was arrested and sentenced to 11 years in prison, which is where he wrote the book – and which is where he still is today. He’s set to be released from prison in November 2020.

This project will certainly be a change of pace for both the Russos and Holland. The Russos have only been directing Marvel movies for the past few years, and while Holland has had a few roles in non-Marvel films, none dealt with this kind of subject matter. “It’s a very different role for Tom,” Joe Russo said. “The subject matter is profound and the epidemic is staggering. We’ve had people close to us in our lives that we’ve lost due to the epidemic. It just felt like an area we were exceedingly passionate about telling a story in.”

In addition to Holland, Cherry stars Ciara Bravo, Bill Skarsgård, and Jack Reynor. There’s no release date set yet, but sometime in 2020 is likely.