Charlie’s Angels hits Blu-ray today, and we have an exclusive clip for your viewing pleasure. The clip, which is an excerpt from the special features included on the home release, focuses on Elizabeth Banks, who wrote, starred in, and directed the movie. As you might expect, the cast – Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska – have nothing but praise for their director and co-star.

Charlie’s Angels Clip

The Charlie’s Angels reboot didn’t exactly set the world on fire. What was clearly intended to kick off a new franchise ended up underperforming, but now the film is on Blu-ray, and might find itself a new audience – an audience that didn’t seek it out on the big screen. In the film, “Kristen Stewart (Sabina), Naomi Scott (Elena), and Ella Balinska (Jane) are working for the mysterious Charles Townsend, whose investigative agency has expanded internationally. The new Angels are among the world’s smartest, bravest, and most highly trained women all over the globe. Under the guidance of Bosley (Elizabeth Banks), the Angels have to protect a revolutionary technology from becoming weaponized. They will have to rely on each other as their assignment becomes increasingly treacherous and even those closest to them can no longer be trusted.”

The end result is a frothy, frequently funny film with some fine action set pieces, and you might end up enjoying it if you give it a shot. The Blu-ray release comes with the following special features to sweeten the deal: