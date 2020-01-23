Bob the Musical has been in the works at Disney since as far back as 2004. Directors like Adam Shankman (Rock of Ages), Mark Waters (Mean Girls), Phil Lord and Chris Miller (21 Jump Street), and even Michel Hazanavicius (The Artist) have flirted with the project, but it just hasn’t gotten off the ground. But it sounds like the wheels are turning on the musical comedy yet again because Magic Mike star Channing Tatum has signed on to star in the movie.

For those who may not be in the loop about Bob the Musical, the movie follows a regular guy who can suddenly hear the inner songs of everyone’s heart after suffering a blow to the head. Much to his dismay, his reality quickly becomes a musical.

Tatum has been laying low for the past couple years when it comes to working in front of the camera. Though he voiced characters in Smallfoot and The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part, his last live-action appearance in a movie was Kingsman: The Golden Circle in 2017 and Logan Lucky the same year. So Tatum is overdue to come back on the big screen in a big way.

When it comes to musical fare, the actor has a history of dancing on screen in movies like Step Up, Magic Mike and Hail Caesar!, but we’re not sure about his singing chops. But Tatum was once slated to co-star in a musical called Wingmen with Joseph Gordon-Levitt a couple years back. We haven’t heard anything about that project for awhile though, leaving Tatum to take the opportunity to lead his own musical.

Collider says Tatum will also be producing with Reid Carolin and Peter Kiernan and their production banner Free Association. Tripp Vinson and Beau Flynn will also be producing along with Chris Bender and Good Fear.

As for whether or not this is the team that finally gets the project off the ground, that remains to be seen. We’re not sure who is directing, and it’s also unclear what the state of the script and music is right now. A draft of the script was written by Rock of Ages scribe Allan Loeb, but we don’t know if it’s been polished since then or will get a rewrite from someone else now that Channing Tatum is on board. There was word a few years ago of Michael Chabon boarding the project with songwriter Bret McKenzie of Flight of the Conchords, but we’re unsure if anything came out of that. At one time, Frozen composers Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez were also writing the lyrics and music, but again, the status of their work on the project remains in the dark.

Stay tuned to see if Bob the Musical gets off the ground this time.