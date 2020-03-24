In these trying times, more and more content providers are attempting to make the best of a bad situation. Everyone is stuck inside (well, in theory – plenty of jerks are still going out), which means people are streaming programs in higher quantities than ever before. In an attempt to get in on that action, CBS All Access is available for free for the next month. You can catch up on all the CBS All Access shows – including the entire first season of Star Trek: Picard, which is airing its season finale this week.

Our #StarTrekPicard season finale is Thursday, and starting today until 4/23, you can watch for free on @CBSAllAccess in the US with the code: GIFT. https://t.co/i2IfFQN3I8 It's felt good to bring Picard back. I can't wait to reunite with our cast and crew for Season 2. pic.twitter.com/lSmtMxgrN8 — Patrick Stewart (@SirPatStew) March 24, 2020

As you can see in the tweet above from Patrick Stewart, you now have a chance to get CBS All Access free for a month – you just have to use the code. This will give you access to all of the first season of Star Trek: Picard as well as the rest that CBS All Access has to offer. I know plenty of people who have expressed interest in Picard, but have been a bit hesitant to sign up for yet another streaming service. Well, here’s the solution. You can use the next month to catch up, and then decide whether or not to keep the service, or cancel. You can also watch other CBS All Access originals, like the Twilight Zone reboot.

In Picard, “Nearly two decades after Commander Data’s demise, and following the destruction of the Romulan star system and the withdrawal of Federation support for its evacuation, Jean-Luc Picard and Starfleet “separated” for reasons that have never been made public by either party—until now. Picard has been having recurrent dreams in which he interacts with Data. One of these recalls a painting Data titled “Daughter”. A mysterious young woman named Dahj comes to Picard for help, and he discovers that she is a biological synthetic created by Dr. Bruce Maddox based on Data’s positronic brain, making her Data’s daughter. After Dahj is murdered by a secret society of Romulans who believe that she is a prophesied “Destroyer” of all life, Picard learns that she has a twin sister. He makes it his mission to find her and to preserve the legacy of his old friend.”

In addition to Patrick Stewart, the series features Santiago Cabrera, Michelle Hurd, Evan Evagora, Alison Pill, Harry Treadaway, and Isa Briones, along with returning franchise actors Brent Spiner, Jeri Ryan, Marina Sirtis, and Jonathan Frakes.