While Emperor Palpatine returns to bring evil back to a galaxy far, far away, a different kind of nightmare is brewing in theaters this weekend alongside Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

Cats arrives in theaters everywhere today, adapting the long-running hit Broadway musical of the same name. If the reviews are to be believed, this movie is nightmare fuel to the max. Thankfully, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon made the movie, or at least part of it, a little easier to swallow. The cast of the big screen musical stopped by the late night talk show for a little remix of the staple tune “Memory” in the shows recurring “Classroom Instruments” style. Listen as the Cats cast sings Memory on The Tonight Show.

Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Jason Derulo, James Corden and Francesca Hayward all join Jimmy Fallon and The Roots for this new rendition of “Memory.” It’s nice to see them all without horrifying digital fur technology all over their body, confusing people’s sexual preferences as nothing has before.

Our own review from staff writer Hoai-Tran Bui pulls no punches when criticizing the movie, “There is a thin line between idiocy and genius, and Cats pukes a hairball on it and rubs its ass all over it.” That’s pretty blunt and brazen, but most of the reviews have been scathing. One of them from The Guardian is even written in rhyme. This movie is sparking all sorts of fun criticism and discussion, so it’s probably worth seeing in theaters for your own entertainment, even if it’s because the movie isn’t good.