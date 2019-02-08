There’s a new Captain Marvel TV spot, and it’s fun! The footage on display here is almost all entirely new, and it heavily plays up the fact that the movie has jokes in it. Whether or not this is a reaction to nonsensical fanboy reaction that Brie Larson‘s Captain Marvel should “smile more” is up for debate, but the fact of the matter is, this is a great TV spot, featuring some serious ’90s tunes to boot.

I haven’t been blown away by the Captain Marvel trailers and teasers released so far, but this TV spot finally sold me. I love what I’m seeing here: Samuel L. Jackson‘s laser tag joke, Brie Larson yelling at a Skrull, and “Connetion” by Elastica blasting over it all. I’d like a full trailer cut in this style, immediately. At the same time, I can’t help but wonder if this is Marvel “course correcting.” Some early reactions to early footage bemoaned how dour things looked, and criticized Brie Larson for not “smiling more.” Let me make one thing clear: that is a bullshit complaint, and men who demand women smile more are being total assholes, and need to knock it off, immediately.

In any case, this TV spot rules, and I hope the whole movie has moments like this. I really can’t stop chuckling at Captain Marvel’s mock-yell. Look at it!

And while Captain Marvel is set in the ’90s, the trailers so far haven’t leaned as heavily into the ’90s aspect as I’d like. Using the Elastica song here accomplishes that, and I hope the film itself has some sick ’90s tunes as well. Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige previously said that the ’90s setting “got us talking about different genres, exploring this notion of sort of the ’90s action film. We hadn’t necessarily done anything like that before either, so there are definitely homages to our favorite ’90s action films within Captain Marvel.”

Captain Marvel, directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, and starring Brie Larson, Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou, Lee Pace, Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan, Annette Bening, Clark Gregg, and Jude Law, punches its way into theaters March 8, 2019.