Captain Marvel is now in theaters, clobbering the box office. As is usually the case following a big film’s opening weekend, a torrent of news and tidbits have flooded online. We’re here to bring them all to you in one convenient location, because we care so deeply about you and your needs. Below, learn about a Captain Marvel deleted scene; a change involving Annette Bening’s character; a brief but important cameo, and more! Beware of spoilers!

Captain Marvel Deleted Scene

First, a disclaimer: take this with a grain of salt. The source for this news is Reddit, and that’s not always the most trustworthy site for this kind of info. Still, the details line-up, so there’s a good chance it’s accurate.

A Reddit user on r/MarvelStudios claims to have worked on Captain Marvel as a visual effects artist, and dropped some info on a deleted scene involving Jude Law‘s character, Yon-Rogg:

“An entire sequence I worked on the VFX for was cut where Yon-Rogg has a chat with the Supreme Intelligence before he gets sent to go find Carol and the Tesseract. As well as the current ones with Vers [Carol Danvers] and the [Supreme Intelligence] being trimmed a lot….It is very common for things to be cut in movies. I am waiting for my art book from the movie to show up to see if they have any of the original Supreme Intelligence concepts in there.”

The Supreme Intelligence appears in different forms to whomever is viewing it. Yon-Rogg says that when he sees the Supreme Intelligence, it appears as the person he trusts the most – but we never learn who that is. According to the alleged VFX artist, the deleted scene revealed that the person he trusted the most was…himself. In other words, the scene involved Jude Law having a conversation with himself.

Annette Bening in Captain Marvel

Annette Bening‘s role in Captain Marvel is small, but memorable. She first appears as the version of the Supreme Intelligence that Carol sees. It’s later revealed that she’s actually a Kree scientist named Mar-Vell, who was posing on earth as Dr. Wendy Lawson. At one point, this character could’ve turned out much differently – because it was originally written for a man.

In an interview with EW, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige says: “We had already started some initial casting discussions for an actor, a male actor to play Mar-Vell. No one specific, but we’d started looking at lists. And we were struggling with it, frankly.”

Co-director Anna Boden later had an epiphany. Originally, the Supreme Intelligence character and Mar-Vell were going to be completely different, but Boden realized they could combine them, and make the character female in the process:

“Pretty late in the process of writing it, I think I just woke up one morning and I had dreamt it or something. I texted [co-director] Ryan [Fleck], and I was like, ‘Am I crazy that these could both be the same actor?’ And he was like, ‘Yes, you are crazy, and yes, you should talk to Marvel about it immediately.’ So it was a late-breaking idea, but something that I think helped pull those elements together in a way that it would’ve been hard to otherwise.”

In the comics, Mar-Vel is a male, but let’s be honest – replacing any character with Annette Bening is an improvement.

Kelly Sue DeConnick Cameo

Writer Kelly Sue DeConnick is the one who transformed Carol Danvers from superhero Ms. Marvel into Captain Marvel, creating the character as she appears in the Captain Marvel movie. As such, it makes sense that DeConnick should have a cameo in the movie. ComicBook points out exactly where you can see DeConnick: during the train sequence – the one where Captain Marvel punches an old woman – DeConnick can be seen as a commuter running to catch the train.

DeConnick also served as a consultant on the film, which Brie Larson touched on during /Film’s set visit:

“Oh gosh. I have to admit that talking with her was so surreal. I feel like I just blacked out. I felt really nervous because it’s this thing that, this woman that she created, that I feel very certain she knows way better than I do. I just was so honored to receive her blessing and to see how excited she was. And that felt like a relief to me. Because she pushed this forward, you know? We wouldn’t be here without her, really. And I’m so grateful for that character that she created, and now we’re just kind of following the breadcrumb trail that she made, you know?”

Kevin Smith on Stan Lee’s Captain Marvel Cameo

Finally, here’s a video where Kevin Smith talks about the Captain Marvel Stan Lee cameo. Lee, who died last year, is seen playing, well…himself. The movie is set in the 1990s, and Lee shows up reading a script and rehearsing lines. That script? Mallrats, Kevin Smith’s 1995 comedy in which Lee has a cameo as himself. It’s a fun moment, and it made Kevin Smith himself very emotional.