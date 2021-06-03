After being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cannes Film Festival is back for 2021. The 74th Cannes International Film Festival will be held on July 6, and today, the line-up for this year’s fest was revealed. As always, it’s a mix of titles from a wide array of filmmakers. Some of these films will receive 10-minute-long standing ovations and go on to be buzzed about for the rest of the year, and others will be mercilessly booed, only to then become cult classics. That’s how it goes, folks.

I was set to attend Cannes last year – and then the pandemic happened. And while the fest is back on this year, I sadly won’t be attending, mostly because when it was time to apply I still wasn’t sure if I would be fully vaccinated (I am now). Plus, going to Cannes right now would probably send me to debtors’ prison like a character from a Charles Dickens story. So this year I’ll have to deal with my FOMO and live vicariously through others as they get to see some highly anticipated films.

The Cannes Film Festival 2021 lineup was revealed today, and it’s pretty damn solid. Wes Anderson‘s The French Dispatch, which was supposed to premiere at Cannes last year, is back for this year. Then we have new titles from Sean Baker, Paul Verhoeven, Andrea Arnold, and so many more. Out of all these titles, the one I’m most excited about – believe it or not – JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass, a new documentary about the Kennedy Assassination from Oliver Stone. Stone, of course, helmed the excellent (although wildly inaccurate) film JFK, and the idea of him returning to this material is exciting (to me at least).

In other Cannes news, Jodie Foster will receive a lifetime achievement Palme d’Or at this year’s fest. “Cannes is a festival to which I owe so much, it has completely changed my life,” Foster said. “Although I had already directed before, my first time on the Croisette was a defining moment for me. Showcasing one of my films here has always been a dream of mine. In fact, I have had several opportunities to fulfill my dream. Cannes is a film festival by auteur-filmmakers who honor artists. And I greatly appreciate that.”

Check out the Cannes Film Festival 2021 lineup below.

Competition

Annette (Leos Carax)

The French Dispatch (Wes Anderson)

Benedetta (Paul Verhoeven)

A Hero (Asghar Farhadi)

Tout S’est Bien Passe (Francois Ozon)

Tre Piani (Nanni Moretti)

Titane (Julia Ducournau)

Red Rocket (Sean Baker)

Petrov’s Flu (Kirill Serebrennikov)

France (Bruno Dumont)

Nitram (Justin Kurzel)

Memoria (Apichatpong Weerasethakul)

Lingui (Mahamat-Saleh Haroun)

Paris 13th District (Jacques Audiard)

The Restless (Joachim Lafosse)

La Fracture (Catherine Corsini)

The Worst Person in the World (Joachim Trier)

Compartment No. 6 (Juho Kuosmanen)

Casablanca Beats (Nabil Ayouch)

Ahed’s Knee (Nadav Lapid)

Drive My Car (Ryusuke Hamaguchi)

Bergman Island (Mia Hansen-Løve)

The Story of My Wife (Ildikó Enyedi)

Flag Day (Sean Penn)

Out of Competition

De Son Vivant (Emmanuelle Bercot)

Emergency Declaration (Han Jae-Rim)

The Velvet Underground (Todd Haynes)

Stillwater (Tom McCarthy)

Aline, The Voice of Love (Valerie Lemercier)

Bac Nord (Cedric Jimenez)

Midnight Screenings

Bloody Oranges (Jean-Christophe Meurisse)

Cannes Premieres

Evolution (Kornél Mundruczo)

Deception (Arnaud Desplechin)

Cow (Andrea Arnold)

Love Songs for Tough Guys (Samuel Benchetrit)

Mothering Sunday (Eva Husson)

Hold Me Tight (Mathieu Amalric)

In Front of Your Face (Hong Sang-soo)

Val (Ting Poo and Leo Scott)

Special Screenings

H6 (Yé Yé)

Cahiers Noirs (Black Notebooks) (Shlomi Elkabetz)

Mariner of the Mountains (Karim Aïnouz)

Jane Par Charlotte (Charlotte Gainsbourg)

JFK Revisited: Through the Looking Glass (Oliver Stone)

Babi Yar. Context (Sergei Loznitsa)

The Year of the Everlasting Storm (Apichatpong Weerasethakul, David Lowery, Jafar Panahi, Laura Poitras, Dominga Sotomayor, Anthony Chen, and Malik Vitthal)

Un Certain Regard

Un Monde (Laura Wandel)

The Innocents (Eskil Vogt)

After Yang (Kogonada)

Commitment Hasan (Hasan Semih)

Lamb (Valdimar Jóhannsson)

Bonne Mère (Hafsia Herzi)

Delo (House Arrest) (Alexey German Jr.)

La Civil (Teodara Ana Mihai)

Noche de Fuego (Tatiana Huezo)

Blue Bayou (Justin Chon)

Moneyboys (C.B Yi)

Freda (Gessica Géneus)

Women Do Cry (Mina Mileva and Vesela Kazakova)

Unclenching the Fists (Kira Kovalenko)

Let There Be Morning (Eran Kolirin)

Rehana Maryam Noor (Abdullah Mohammad Saad)