The Jordan Peele-produced, Nia DaCosta-directed Candyman reboot is generating a lot of buzz, but one question remains unanswered: will Tony Todd, the original Candyman, make an appearance? It seems almost unthinkable to do a Candyman film without Todd, but as of now, there’s no official word on his involvement. The actor himself was recently asked his thoughts on the matter, and he replied that he would very much like to be in the film in some capacity – but he also won’t take it personal if it doesn’t happen.

Actor Tony Todd recently spoke to EW, and revealed that producer Jordan Peele had yet to utter his name five times to summon him into the Candyman reboot. “We’re waiting just like the rest of the world,” said Todd. “I’m hoping I will appear in the film in some form of fashion. Wouldn’t that make sense?”

Yes, yes it would. Todd originated the part of Candyman, aka Daniel Robitaille, in the 1992 Bernard Rose horror film Candyman. Todd’s performance was immediately iconic, steeped in mystery and even a little bit of sexiness (except for when those bees flew out of his mouth). The actor reprised the role in the somewhat enjoyable 1995 sequel Candyman: Farewell to the Flesh, and then once more in the terrible 1999 movie Candyman: Day of the Dead.

But what of this new Candyman film, which is said to be both a reboot and a sequel – similar to the approach of 2018’s Halloween? Would Todd be able to take up his hook-hand one more time? I’d certainly like to think so, but there’s nothing official yet. If it doesn’t happen, I for one will be pretty damn disappointed, but Tony Todd, professional that he is, seems a little more forgiving. “It’s Hollywood, so I won’t take it personally if for some reason it doesn’t work out,” the actor said, adding: “If this new one is successful, it will shed light back on the original. I think the subject matter is more important than any individuals. And I mean that.”

Word has it that Peele and DaCosta want to cast Lakeith Stanfield as the lead in the new film. If so, the Sorry to Bother You actor would play “Anthony, a young man in Chicago who is researching the urban legend known as Candyman.” As is the case with most people investigating Candyman, people around Anthony soon start turning up dead.

The original Candyman remains a classic, and I’m excited to see what DaCosta and Peele do with this new film. Still, I really hope they find a way to have Todd in there somewhere, for old time’s sake.