Face/Off, perhaps the greatest achievement in cinematic history, is going live. Sort of. Cage in the Park, from Daily Show staff members Sebastian DiNatale and Zachary DiLanzo, is going to stage a live performance of the John Travolta/Nicolas Cage action classic, with a twist. The story will be transported to Ancient Rome, and the dialogue will be rewritten in iambic pentameter. What more do you need?

If you’re in New York this weekend, you should really try to catch Cage in the Park, which is staging a live version of Face/Off. Two free performances, one at 2 p.m. and one at 5 p.m., will be staged in Brooklyn’s Prospect Park on Sunday, July 14. The idea was thought up by Sebastian DiNatale and Zachary DiLanzo, a producer and writer, respectively, on The Daily Show.

Best of all, the Facebook event page for the show states “Nic Cage might be there.” Of course, might is the key word here, and this could all turn out to be a big joke. The scheduling lists “Meet and greet with Nic Cage (subject to change)” at 6:00 P.M. – subject to change suggesting Cage might not show up at all.

Even if Cage doesn’t show up, this idea is wild enough to be worth checking out. While it’s hard to imagine anyone other than Nicolas Cage performing the roles he made famous in Face/Off, it’ll be interesting to see the film set in Ancient Rome, and performed in iambic pentameter. Don’t lie – you want to watch that.

In Face/Off, “Obsessed with bringing terrorist Castor Troy (Nicolas Cage) to justice, FBI agent Sean Archer (John Travolta) tracks down Troy, who has boarded a plane in Los Angeles. After the plane crashes and Troy is severely injured, possibly dead, Archer undergoes surgery to remove his face and replace it with Troy’s. As Archer tries to use his disguise to elicit information about a bomb from Troy’s brother, Troy awakes from a coma and forces the doctor who performed the surgery to give him Archer’s face.” It’s one of the best action movies ever made, and features some prime Nicolas Cage madness.