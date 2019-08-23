Noah Hawley has yet another series coming to FX. The Fargo and Legion creator will produce The Bridgewater Triangle for the network, based on a short story by Brian Miller. The story is inspired by a real area in southeastern Massachusetts said to be a hot spot of paranormal phenomena. The series is being described as “an apocalyptic horror thriller.”

Deadline broke the news about The Bridgewater Triangle series from producer Noah Hawley. Brian Miller, who wrote the short story that inspired the show, will write the pilot. Here’s the synopsis:

Everyone’s heard of the Bermuda Triangle, but there’s a far more terrifying place known as The Bridgewater Triangle in southeastern Massachusetts. It’s an actual area of well-documented supernatural activity that covers 17 small towns and 200 square miles of New England. The Bridgewater Triangle is an apocalyptic horror thriller set in these small towns. When a massive paranormal event strikes these 17 communities simultaneously, it turns these idyllic towns upside down and affects thousands of lives. Three estranged siblings must somehow survive and come together in the chaos as the only ones who can stop it.

The Bridgewater Triangle is indeed real – Wikipedia told me so! The name refers to “an area of about 200 square miles (520 km2) within southeastern Massachusetts in the United States,[1] claimed to be a site of alleged paranormal phenomena, ranging from UFOs to poltergeists, orbs, balls of fire and other spectral phenomena, various bigfoot-like sightings, giant snakes and ‘thunderbirds.'”

There’s definitely a lot of potential here, and knowing Hawley, the series will likely be filled with all sorts of weirdness, since that seems to be what he specializes in. I just hope they pack all of the aforementioned stuff into the show. I want to see Bigfoots, and UFOs, and thunderbirds, and balls of fire damn it! Give me all of it. Go big or go home.

Next up for Hawley is the film Lucy in the Sky, starring Natalie Portman, due out October 4, 2019. Hawley also has Fargo season 4, starring Chris Rock, in the works.