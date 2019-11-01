Horror anthologies are all the rage on TV right now, so it’s curious that longtime Star Trek producer Brannon Braga is choosing to go in the opposite direction with Books of Blood – turning Clive Barker‘s horror anthology series into a feature film. But that is what is happening with Braga’s directorial debut, a Books of Blood movie adaptation coming to Hulu starring Anna Friel as a “brilliant, beautiful psychologist” who strikes up a connection with a self-described “ghost whisperer” (Rafi Gavron) after she loses her son to leukemia.

Braga is teaming up with his Orville collaborator Seth MacFarlane to bring the feature film to Hulu in fall 2020. MacFarlane is executive producing alongside co-writer Adam Simon, who co-created the WGN America series Salem with Braga, as well as Erica Huggins, and Alana Kleiman of Fuzzy Door Productions along with Brian Witten, Jeff Kwatinetz, Josh Barry, and Barker. Mark Miller will serve as co-executive producer, with Joe Micucci, Fuzzy Door’s Jason Clark, and Michael Mahoney producing.

Per Variety, the film is described as “a journey through three uncanny tales tangled in space and time.” Friel will lead as a grieving mother who strikes up a relationship with a handsome stranger (Gavron), who convinces her he can talk to her dead son. The film will also star Britt Robertson (Tomorrowland) as a young woman with a hypersensitivity to sound and Yul Vazquez as a thief searching for a mysterious book (maybe of blood).

Here are the character descriptions:

“Mary” (Anna Friel): A brilliant, beautiful psychologist who has gained fame as a skeptic that debunks all theories or beliefs that are not solely scientifically based. She loses her 7-year-old son to leukemia and then meets Simon who becomes her lover and convinces her that he speaks for her dead child.

“Jenna” (Britt Robertson): A hypersensitive girl who suffers from “misphonia” — an abhorrence of sound. As she learns her mother is about to send her back to the “Farm,” she steals her mother’s cash and sets out for Los Angeles.

“Simon” (Rafi Gavron): A handsome, charismatic young man who convinces Mary that he is a “ghost whisperer” who speaks for her dead child.

“Bennett” (Yul Vazquez): A professional killer who’s latest “hit” clues him in on a priceless book that may allow him and his wife to permanently retire. On his search for the tome, his quest leads him straight into supernatural terror.

Books of Blood is slated to premiere on Hulu in Fall 2020.