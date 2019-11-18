Before the weekend, Disney added a whole bunch of movies to their upcoming release schedule in the years ahead. In addition to delaying The King’s Man and setting a date for Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s The Last Duel, the studio also dated a bunch of new Marvel Studios movies. But there were some changes that didn’t go very well for certain projects from 20th Century Fox.

The Bob’s Burgers movie that was initially slated for release in the summer of 2020 has been removed from Disney’s release calendar. Furthermore, Disney has delayed the theatrical releases for Ron’s Gone Wrong, the first and only movie from Fox’s previous deal with Locksmith Animation out of the UK, and Nimona, the next film from Blue Sky Studios, based on Noelle Stevenson’s comic of the same name. Find out more below.

First up, Cartoon Brew noticed the Bob’s Burgers movie delay – it was previously scheduled for release on July 17, 2020. That date was still in play when Disney released their new calendar back in May this year, following their acquisition of 20th Century Fox. But it sounds like something has changed since then, perhaps due to many of 20th Century Fox’s previously completed movies being disappointments at the box office. Does that mean the Bob’s Burgers movie won’t see the light of day? Maybe not.

Don’t forget that Disney just released Disney+, which is now the streaming home of The Simpsons. The animated series originated on FOX, just like Bob’s Burgers. While some might say Bob’s Burgers isn’t quite as family friendly as The Simpsons, there’s a chance that the series and the forthcoming movie could shift over to Disney+. On the other hand, if Bob’s Burgers is too edgy for Disney+, then the movie could end up debuting on Hulu, where Disney will send their less family friendly content.

Two other Fox animated movies were a little more lucky.

Ron’s Gone Wrong, the story of an 11-year-old boy who finds that his robot buddy doesn’t work quite right, has been pushed from released on November 6, 2020 to February 26, 2021. Locksmith Animation has since landed a new deal at Warner Bros., so this will be the only movie Disney gets from them.

Plus, Nimona, an adaptation of Noelle Stevenson’s comic of the same name, has been pushed back nearly a year. The film from director Patrick Osborne (Disney’s Feast) was originally slated for release on March 5, 2021 but will now arrive on January 14, 2022 instead. Here’s the official synopsis of the comic:

Nimona is an impulsive young shapeshifter with a knack for villainy. Lord Ballister Blackheart is a villain with a vendetta. As sidekick and supervillain, Nimona and Lord Blackheart are about to wreak some serious havoc. Their mission: prove to the kingdom that Sir Ambrosius Goldenloin and his buddies at the Institution of Law Enforcement and Heroics aren’t the heroes everyone thinks they are. But as small acts of mischief escalate into a vicious battle, Lord Blackheart realizes that Nimona’s powers are as murky and mysterious as her past. And her unpredictable wild side might be more dangerous than he is willing to admit.

This is likely all part of Disney’s plans to make sure Fox’s movies are up to snuff and will end up delivering satisfying box office returns to offset the cost of what they spent on 20th Century Fox. They’ve been nitpicking the future release slate they inherited from Fox, canceling movies and figuring out how to handle others. With streaming services becoming a new playing field for movies that might otherwise be risky theatrical releases, we might see more Fox projects end up playing in homes instead of theaters.