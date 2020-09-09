The ABC sitcom Black-ish starring Anthony Anderson and Tracee Ellis Ross is the gift that keeps on giving. Not only is the show heading into its seventh season in October with an animated election special leading the way, but it’s about to add a third spin-off to the slate of shows that have grown out of the family comedy series.

Old-ish is in development at ABC, and it will follow Earl “Pops” Johnson and Ruby Johnson, the elder members of the Johnson family at the center of the show. Laurence Fishburne and Jenifer Lewis play the grandparents on the series, and they’ll be reprising their roles in the new show.

Variety has news on the latest Black-ish spin-off in the works at ABC with Black-ish creator Kenya Barris returning as writer and executive producer. Laurence Fishburne will also be executive producing with Helen Sugland through their Cinema Gypsy banner along with Black-ish star Anthony Anderson and E. Brian Dobbins at Artists First. Jenifer Lewis will serve as a producer as well.

Ruby and Earl are divorced on the main series, but the new show will find them giving their relationship another shot as they move to a rapidly gentrifying neighborhood of Los Angeles. There they will meet plenty of new characters who “represent the old and new faces of the community.”

Black-ish hasn’t been shy about approaching the family sitcom from the perspective of the Black experience, and the premise for Old-ish looks like it will do more of the same. The additional layer of having a show from the perspective of the older generation will add another intriguing element to the family dynamic, especially with the involvement of a neighborhood that’s being gentrified.

Old-ish follows in the footsteps of two other spin-offs that have been generated from Black-ish. There’s also Mixed-ish on ABC, a prequel series focusing on a young version of Tracee Ellis Ross’ character Rainbow Johnson, and Grown-ish on Freeform, which followed Yara Shahidi’s character Zoey as she works through college. It’s only a matter of time before Black-ish has some kind of crossover with the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially with Laurence Fishburne having a role in both.