Birds of Prey is headed to digital next week, and ahead of that release, a surprisingly in-depth featurette has arrived. The video goes behind-the-scenes of the R-rated DC flick, delving into the origins of the script, the hiring of director Cathy Yan, the fight scenes, and more. It’s a crash-course in a crazy film that will hopefully find a larger audience on digital than it did in theaters.

Birds of Prey Featurette

Birds of Prey is a lot of fun. I don’t think it’s the best of the recent DC films, but it’s certainly plenty entertaining – and deserved a much better reception than it got in theaters. Now, Warner Bros. is gearing up to drop the movie onto digital early, and I’m hopeful more folks will discover it there. If you haven’t seen it yet, and want some indication of the tone of the flick, you might want to check out the featurette above. It’s pretty extensive – it runs a little over 8 minutes – and covers a lot of bases. Star Margot Robbie talks about how she pitched the entire idea for the film, and then met with screenwriter Christina Hodson about the project. From there we learn about Cathy Yan being brought on to direct the film, the casting, the action, and more. This is actually one of several features included on the home media release. Here’s a full list of what else is included.

Birds Eye View Mode

Birds of Prey: Birds of a Feather

Grime and Crime

Wild Nerds

Romanesque

Sanity is Sooo Last Season

A Love/Skate Relationship

Gag Reel

On March 24, Birds of Prey will be available to own in high definition and standard definition from select digital retailers including Amazon, FandangoNOW, iTunes, PlayStation, Vudu, Xbox and others. And then on April 7, Birds of Prey will be made available digitally on Video On Demand services from cable and satellite providers, and on select gaming consoles.