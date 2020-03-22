‘Birds of Prey’ Featurette: Go Behind-the-Scenes Ahead of Next Week’s Digital Release
Posted on Sunday, March 22nd, 2020 by Chris Evangelista
Birds of Prey is headed to digital next week, and ahead of that release, a surprisingly in-depth featurette has arrived. The video goes behind-the-scenes of the R-rated DC flick, delving into the origins of the script, the hiring of director Cathy Yan, the fight scenes, and more. It’s a crash-course in a crazy film that will hopefully find a larger audience on digital than it did in theaters.
Birds of Prey Featurette
Birds of Prey is a lot of fun. I don’t think it’s the best of the recent DC films, but it’s certainly plenty entertaining – and deserved a much better reception than it got in theaters. Now, Warner Bros. is gearing up to drop the movie onto digital early, and I’m hopeful more folks will discover it there. If you haven’t seen it yet, and want some indication of the tone of the flick, you might want to check out the featurette above. It’s pretty extensive – it runs a little over 8 minutes – and covers a lot of bases. Star Margot Robbie talks about how she pitched the entire idea for the film, and then met with screenwriter Christina Hodson about the project. From there we learn about Cathy Yan being brought on to direct the film, the casting, the action, and more. This is actually one of several features included on the home media release. Here’s a full list of what else is included.
- Birds Eye View Mode
- Birds of Prey: Birds of a Feather
- Grime and Crime
- Wild Nerds
- Romanesque
- Sanity is Sooo Last Season
- A Love/Skate Relationship
- Gag Reel
On March 24, Birds of Prey will be available to own in high definition and standard definition from select digital retailers including Amazon, FandangoNOW, iTunes, PlayStation, Vudu, Xbox and others. And then on April 7, Birds of Prey will be made available digitally on Video On Demand services from cable and satellite providers, and on select gaming consoles.
When Gotham’s most nefariously narcissistic villain, Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor), and his zealous right-hand, Zsasz (Chris Messina), put a target on a young girl named Cass (Ella Jay Basco), the city is turned upside down looking for her. Harley (Margot Robbie), Huntress (Mary Elizabeth Winstead), Black Canary (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) and Renee Montoya (Rosie Perez)’s paths collide, and the unlikely foursome have no choice but to team up to take Roman down.