Netflix drops its latest high-profile film on its streaming service tomorrow, but before Bird Box hits the platform, you can watch the first five minutes of the Sandra Bullock thriller now.

Bird Box Clip

Directed by Susanne Bier, Bird Box is one of the few awards-contender films that Netflix is pushing out to theaters this year. But the film has received mixed reviews, including one from /Film’s own Chris Evangelista, who called the film “frequently derivative, but frustratingly terrifying,” adding, “Despite many elements in Bird Box working effectively, the movie never quite comes together. For one thing, Bird Box suffers from a frustrating derivativeness. The film borrows from a plethora of post-apocalyptic films that came before it.”

But that doesn’t detract from the impact of the first scene, which is beguiling and terrifying in a way that the best horror films are. The scene follows Malorie (Bullock) as she commanders her children to do as she says, before they don blindfolds and venture to a boat outside their isolated cabin in the woods. But after that intriguing scene, we get a flashback to how this post-apocalyptic setting came out, with a still-pregnant Malorie leaving the hospital in a state of panic as she witnesses people committing random acts of suicide. But she is soon thrown into danger when her sister (Sarah Paulson) drives their car right into another’s.

It’s a strong opening that speaks to the film’s compelling premise: a monster that can take on the form of your worst fears and drive you to suicide, but only if you see it. It’s frequently been compared to A Quiet Place but with sight, and the first few minutes at least hint to something just as intriguing.

Here is the official synopsis for Bird Box:

When a mysterious force decimates the population, only one thing is certain — if you see it, you die. The survivors must now avoid coming face to face with an entity that takes the form of their worst fears. Searching for hope and a new beginning, a woman and her children embark on a dangerous journey through the woods and down a river to find the one place that may offer sanctuary. To make it, they’ll have to cover their eyes from the evil that chases them — and complete the trip blindfolded.

Bird Box hits Netflix and select theaters on December 21, 2018.