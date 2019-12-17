Time comes for us all, even when you have a phone booth time machine. In the case of Bill S. Preston Esq. and Ted Theodore Logan III, time is running out. No, they’re not going to die of old age, even though Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves have aged significantly since playing the bros last time in Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey in 1991. Instead, after all this time trying to write the music that’s going to save the world, it turns out they now only only have 80 minutes to make it happen, or we’re all doomed.

Get a look at the first Bill and Ted Face the Music photos below and find out more about the movie.

Bill and Ted Face the Music Photos

Franchise writers Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon are back in charge of the sequel’s script, but behind the camera will be Galaxy Quest director Dean Parisot, the perfect person to take this duo on yet another cosmic, time-hopping quest to save humanity.

As you can see, Bill and Ted are still cruising around in that time traveling phone booth. Their style and their faces have certainly changed. While they don’t look remarkably different from their younger selves, Reeves does look rather odd with long hair and no beard, which is how we’ve been used to seeing him for awhile now thanks to the John Wick franchise.

This time they won’t be time traveling with George Carlin, since the comedian unfortunately left us back in 2008. But there will be a new time traveling emissary played by Flight of the Conchords and Bob’s Burgers star Kristen Schaal, so that should be fun.

Has the duo matured at all? That remains to be seen. But we know each of them has a daughter who will be joining them on their quest this time. Samara Weaving (Ready or Not) will play Bill’s daughter Thea, and Brigette Lundy-Paine (Atypical) will play Ted’s offspring Billie. Both of them seem to have inherited their father’s cool fashion choices, just in a contemporary way.

Yes, that’s rapper Kid Cudi pictured with Bill and Ted’s daughters. He’s actually playing himself in the movie. Director Dean Parisot explained to Entertainment Weekly:

“He gets mysteriously thrown around through various times, because all time and space is coming unglued.”

Could that mean we’ll see some other interesting cameos in the movie? We certainly hope so. We know William Sadler will be back as the Grim Reaper. Parisot reminds fans that he was part of Wyld Stallyns in Bogus Journey, but he teases, “Things didn’t go all that well. But I’ll leave it at that!” So we’re betting Death gets kicked out of the band pretty quickly.

Otherwise, new cast members include Saturday Night Live cast member Beck Bennett as Ted’s younger brother Logan (which means he’s named Logan Logan).

Bill and Ted Face the Music is slated to arrive in theaters on August 21, 2020.