Big changes are coming to Big Mouth in the upcoming third season of the Netflix animated comedy series. The constant battle with hormones only gets hairier in a batch of new Big Mouth season 3 images, which Netflix just released. See the Big Mouth season 3 images below.

Big Mouth Season 3 Images

Netflix renewed Big Mouth through season 6 last month, and the first of those three forthcoming seasons is heading to the streaming service this October. Fans can expect 10 new episodes featuring even more puberty-fueled hijinks, including bad haircuts, school uniforms, a stint with social media, and plenty of Connie, The Hormone Monstress.

Pre-teens Nick (Nick Kroll), Andrew (John Mulaney), Jessi (Jessi Klein), Missy (Jenny Slate), and Jay (Jason Mantzoukas) battle with them all in the acclaimed series created by Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett. The quartet’s newly founded animation production company Brutus Pink has signed a multi-year deal to produce even more TV shows and movies for Netflix.

Here’s the official synopsis for Big Mouth:

Big Mouth is a half-hour edgy adult animated comedy from real-life best friends Nick Kroll and Andrew Goldberg about the glorious nightmare that is teenage puberty. Comedian John Mulaney lends his voice to the character of Andrew, while Kroll (who serves as co-creator, executive producer) voices many including best friend Nick. Maya Rudolph, Jason Mantzoukas, Jordan Peele, Fred Armisen, Jenny Slate and Jessi Klein are among those who lend their voice to the series. Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg and screenwriter-directors Mark Levin & Jennifer Flackett are all creators and executive producers on the series. Big Mouth is a Netflix production.

Big Mouth season 3 arrives on Netflix on Friday, October 4, 2019.