It was inevitable: sooner or later, Better Call Saul was going to catch up to Breaking Bad. That time appears to be now. In a recent interview, co-creators Vince Gilligan and Peter Gould revealed that the fast-approaching Better Call Saul season 4 will begin to stray into “Breaking Bad territory.”

Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul are crossing over at this year’s San Diego Comic-Con. But that’s not the only big connection we’ll see this year. Saul is a Bad spin-off and prequel – and a better show, in my humble opinion. The series focuses on Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), a lawyer who eventually assumes the identity of Saul Goodman, the shady, crooked lawyer we first met in Breaking Bad. Saul features several Bad characters, including ex-cop-turned-crook Mike Ehrmantraut (Jonathan Banks) and drug lord/fast food manager Gus Fring (Mike Ehrmantraut). But ever since Better Call Saul launched, some fans have wondered when the series would start to catch up to the Breaking Bad era.

The answer, at least according to co-creators Gilligan and Gould, is pretty damn soon. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Gilligan teased that Better Call Saul season 4 has a subplot that “very squarely gets into Breaking Bad territory”:

“We have a subplot that very squarely gets into Breaking Bad territory and brings us into the world — or at least points us on a path toward the world of Walter White and the territory of Walter White…I can’t wait for folks to see that.”

That doesn’t mean you should expect to see Bryan Cranston‘s Walter White popping up this season. As Gould puts it:

“We’re still a few years out from Walter White, but you’ll see some things that will definitely ring a bell and also show some different aspects to things that we saw in Breaking Bad.”

I’ve said this in the past, but I’ll reiterate here, because I assume you don’t read every single word I write (even though you should): I’m in no rush for Saul to catch up to Bad. I know tons of fans want to see Walt and Jesse strolling through the show, but the sooner Better Call Saul catches up with its predecessor, the sooner the show will be coming to a close. And I want Better Call Saul to stick around just a little bit longer. But I also know the overlap is inevitable. As Gilligan says:

“I picture two giant circles moving together, converging into an ever-largening Venn diagram, and that Venn diagram represents the overlap between Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul…That area of overlap is getting larger and larger.”

Better Call Saul season 4 arrives August 6, 2018.