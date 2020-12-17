At this point, we know that Disney owns everything, and maybe we’ve come to accept it. But that doesn’t mean we can’t be excited for the films and shows coming from the global multimedia conglomeration that owns half of our favorite streaming services. Disney has unveiled the TV and movies coming to Disney+ and Hulu this January. So as we head into a new year, and into long winter months spent indoors, check out what’s coming to Disney+ and Hulu in January 2021.

WandaVision

WandaVision appears to be the weirdest, trippiest thing to come out of Marvel Studios, and even the most cynical of comic book fans can’t deny: it looks really good. The Disney+ miniseries stars Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany, reprising their roles as Wanda Maximoff and Vision, respectively, as they settle down in an idyllic suburb. Too idyllic, you might say, as the two former Avengers begin to suspect that their sitcom-perfect life may not be all that it seems. (January 15 on Disney+)

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Yeah baby! All the Austin Powers movies are on Hulu, but we have to highlight the best of these silly, shaggadelic James Bond spoofs: Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me. The second of the three Austin Powers films stars Mike Myers as the British super spy who must return to 1969 to get back his mojo from Dr. Evil. (January 1 on Hulu)

Dead Poets Society

Robin Williams will always be missed, but his absence is never more deeply felt than while watching one of his best performances as English teacher John Keating in Peter Weir’s Dead Poets Society. A lovely movie about the power of art, Dead Poets Society is a little on the sentimental side, but it’s a comforting autumnal delight as we head into the dead of winter. (January 1 on Hulu)

Hell or High Water

The movie that convinced the world that Chris Pine was a good actor, Hell or High Water is a tense neo-Western deftly directed by David Mackenzie and written by Taylor Sheridan that is embedded in the socioeconomic depression of the 2010s, following two brothers (Pine and a nearly scene-stealing Ben Foster) who plan a series of heists to save their family ranch. (January 1 on Hulu)

The Princess Bride

Rob Reiner’s endlessly quotable fantasy comedy remains a stone-cold classic. The charming fairy tale full of wry humor, swashbuckling adventure, and a winning script from master writer William Goldman, The Princess Bride is a fantasy adventure that few have been able to top, and few ever will. (January 1 on Hulu)