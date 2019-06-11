Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice! Chanting those three words and hoping for tickets to magically appear is probably the closest you’ll get to seeing the hit Broadway adaptation of the Tim Burton classic, though this Beetlejuice Tony performance is the next best thing. The cast of the Tony Award-nominated musical put on a medley about death on Sunday night, and listening to it will make you never wanna go home. Watch the Beetlejuice Tony performance below.

Update: It looks like this video may not be playable for some readers outside the United States. If another official version becomes available we will update.

Beetlejuice Tony Performance

Led by Alex Brightman, who was nominated for Best Actor in a Musical at the Tony’s, the cast of Beetlejuice launched into a performance “Day-O (The Banana Boat Song)” and “The Whole Being Dead Thing” at the 2019 Tony Awards held at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

The performance perfectly captured the zany and irreverent stage adaptation of Burton’s horror-comedy classic, starting with several cast members doing a wacky rendition of “Day-O,” the Harry Belafonte song famously used in the original 1988 film, before Brightman appeared in the audience, as if magically summoned by name. He makes a few jabs at the audience (take that Adam Driver) and jokes about having to sing eight shows a week in Beetlejuice’s signature raspy voice before leading the cast into a performance of “The Whole Being Dead Thing.” Oh and there’s a giant sandworm!

Beetlejuice received some mixed to positive reviews upon its Broadway debut, where it opened in April following a Washington, D.C. world premiere last fall. It’s the latest movie-to-stage adaptation following hit shows like Heathers, Legally Blonde, and Mean Girls, and seems to do a fairly good job of capturing the dark irreverence of Burton’s 1988 classic — and even if it stumbles, the cast seems to make up for it in enthusiasm. I haven’t had a chance to see Beetlejuice on stage, but the Tony performance is an fun and energetic enough that I’m interested to see if it lives up to the film.

The show is directed by two-time Tony Award nominee Alex Timbers (Moulin Rouge!), with an original score by Eddie Perfect (King Kong), and a book by Scott Brown (Castle Rock) and Emmy Award nominee Anthony King (Broad City). It was nominated for eight Tony Awards, including Best Musical, Best Actor in a Musical for Brightman, Best Score for Perfect, and Best Book for Brown and King.