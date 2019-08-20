While we wait to see what the future of The Avengers holds in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the video game world will be giving us a whole new version of the team.

Marvel’s Avengers is a new video game from Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix that brings together Earth’s Mightiest Heroes to face some serious threats. An extensive preview of the game has arrived that showcases over 18 minutes of Avengers video game footage that unfolds in the middle of a terrorist attack in San Francisco. The Avengers are being celebrated for their heroics on A-Day, but a notable Marvel villain and an endless array of henchman disrupt the festivities.

Avengers Video Game Footage

This gameplay footage was revealed at the Marvel Games panel at San Diego Comic-Con last month, but this is the first time it’s been officially revealed online. Unlike the trailer, this shows off the fighting system of the game and the various special powers that each of The Avengers can utilize when in the middle of a battle.

Thor is the first one up to bat, and he comes out swinging with Mjolnir. Not only are there some excellent, hard-hitting moves with the hammer being smashed into bad guys, but the god of thunder summons plenty of lightning and even whips up a strong gust to sweep them into the air.

Iron Man flies into action when some henchman with jetpacks arrive at the entrance to the Golden Gate bridge. He takes off after them, allowing players to use Iron Man’s repulsors to blast them out of the sky while also stopping rockets from damaging the bridge.

Meanwhile, Hulk is tasked with smashing as much as he can on what remains of the roads on the Golden Gate Bridge. I’m not sure that his smashing will help the integrity of the structure, but he can at least help by taking out the pulsar tanks. Hulk has plenty of strength, and he also brings some special moves like clapping his hands and creating a shockwave to blast back enemies.

While the rest of The Avengers are fighting on the bridge, Captain America is dealing with some of the soldiers who are trying to hijack a helicarrier and use it for something much more dangerous. Throwing the shield around into enemies and striking them with blunt force looks like fun, even if the design of the shield isn’t that great.

Then the big bad of the prologue scene comes in: Taskmaster. Black Widow is the one who gets to deal with him, and not only does she utilize her hand-to-hand combat skills, but she whips out her dual pistols and also grabs onto the villain as he flies around the Golden Gate Bridge.

The game looks like a lot of fun, and this footage sets the stage for what’s to come as San Francisco has been devastated by this attack, turning The Avengers into failures. Plus, there are some Easter eggs to be noticed, including the presence of AIM (Advanced Idea Mechanics) behind these attacks and also Ms. Marvel being in the area during these attacks.

However, like many fans, I’m still hung up on some of the character designs and voice acting, mostly because it doesn’t match the version of The Avengers we’ve come to live in the MCU. Nolan North as Iron Man, Troy Baker as Bruce Banner, Laura Bailey as Black Widow, Jeff Schine as Captain America and Travis Willingham as Thor, and while they’re not bad voice actors necessarily, there doesn’t seem to be the chemistry that we’re used to between the team members.

Marvel’s Avengers is scheduled to arrive on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC and Google Stadia on May 15, 2020.