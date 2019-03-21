The full trailer for Avengers: Endgame is keeping all sorts of secrets to make sure this theatrical experience is an absolute thrill. Marvel Studios even went so far as to fill nearly a minute of the trailer’s runtime with flashbacks to the previous movies of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, honoring the legacies of Iron Man, Captain America and Thor. But the superheroes we lost after the mighty snap of Thanos were also highlighted as they turned to dust, and now a new Avengers Endgame TV spot honors those who are no longer with us.

Avengers Endgame TV Spot

Even though this Avengers Endgame TV spot doesn’t feature any footage that wasn’t in the most recent theatrical trailer, it’s the flashbacks used at the beginning that pull at the heartstrings. We get a shot of Black Panther walking into the throne room on Wakanda, Doctor Strange in the operating room after The Ancient One has died, Hope van Dyne looking longingly at Scott Lang as they watch their makeshift drive-in movie, Steve Rogers giving Bucky Barnes a friendly pat on the shoulder, and the Guardians of the Galaxy walking through the planet Berhert, where they crash-landed before meeting Ego the Living Planet.

While all these flashbacks help Marvel from having to show any new footage from Avengers: Endgame, they also serve another purpose. It’s all feeding into the legacy of the first era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is now being referred to by Kevin Feige as The Infinity Saga. Even though some of these movies are just 10 years old, there are plenty of sentimental feelings fans already have after spending so many years with these characters, especially those who have been loved by fans in comics for decades.

However, we can’t help but notice that Spider-Man is kind of getting the shaft when it comes to these flashbacks. Not only was he not featured in the first trailer, he’s nowhere to be spotted in this trailer. That seems like a missed opportunity to pull at our heartstrings since his death in Avengers: Infinity War resulted in plenty of tears, even on repeat viewings.

Even though it would be great to know a little more about the plot of Avengers: Endgame, I’m actually happy that Marvel Studios has decided to hold so much back. More often than not, the marketing for movies ends up showing far too much, and this feels like they’re really trying to preserve the excitement of seeing this story unfold for the first time with viewers knowing little to nothing about what’s going to happen. Plus, the footage they’re showing might be intentionally misleading anyway, so why even bother?

Here’s the synopsis for Avengers: Endgame:

A culmination of 22 interconnected films the fourth installment of the Avengers saga will draw audiences to witness the turning point of this epic journey. Our beloved heroes will truly understand how fragile this reality is and the sacrifices that must be made to uphold it.

Avengers: Endgame arrives in theaters on April 26, 2019.