Even though Avengers: Endgame ended up not being able to topple James Cameron’s Avatar as the highest-grossing movie of all time, Marvel Studios still has plenty to be proud of. This year’s colossal sequel, which marked the culmination of more than a decade of superhero movies, turned out to be pretty damn great, and the studio is extending its victory lap beyond the sure-to-be-adoring crowd of Comic-Con’s Hall H on a nine-city tour across the country, bringing special guests along for the festivities.



Avengers Endgame Tour

Marvel is referring to this as the We Love You 3000 Tour, both a shout-out to a cute exchange between Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and his daughter Morgan (Alexandra Rabe) in the movie and a way to express gratitude to the fans who have supported them since the first Iron Man was released back in 2008. Here’s a description from the press release:

Special guests from Marvel Studios and the MCU will visit nine U.S. cities — beginning in San Diego at Comic-Con International on July 20 and ending in Anaheim at D23 Expo 2019 the weekend of Aug. 23-25— greeting and treating fans at each tour stop. A total of 3,000 MCU Funko Pop Vinyl Figures will be distributed to fans throughout the tour as well as additional giveaways ranging from exclusive “Avengers: Endgame” prints to McDonald’s vouchers for a free Happy Meal® plus an Avengers: Endgame Happy Meal toy to a MCU inspired sundaes and recipe cards courtesy of Ben & Jerry’s.

Five of the nine tour stops will be held at Best Buy, marking the first time in years in which a person would ever need to physically go to a Best Buy store. They’ll have limited edition SteelBook versions of Endgame on sale there, and fans will also be able to experience “signings with Marvel Studios filmmakers and/or MCU talent; a special digital photo booth; specialty promotional giveaways, including MCU Funko Pop! Vinyl Figures and exclusive Avengers: Endgame prints; and much more.”

Here’s the breakdown of the planned tour stops, and you can find more information at Marvel.com/WeLoveYou3000, the tour’s official website:

FAN EVENTS/TOUR STOPS :

July 20 SAN DIEGO, Comic-Con International – Directors Anthony & Joe Russo, Writers Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely and a special guest from the MCU

July 30 EVERETT, WA, Funko HQ – to be announced

Aug. 8 SAN FRANCISCO, Giants vs. Phillies at Oracle Park – Directors Anthony & Joe Russo at the San Francisco Giants’ Marvel Night

Aug. 13 MIAMI, Best Buy store – to be announced

Aug. 13 CHICAGO, Best Buy store – Directors Anthony & Joe Russo

Aug. 13 TORRANCE, CA, Best Buy store – to be announced

Aug. 14 MINNEAPOLIS, Best Buy store – Directors Anthony & Joe Russo

Aug. 20 CLEVELAND, Best Buy store – Directors Anthony & Joe Russo

Aug. 23-25 ANAHEIM, CA, D23 Expo 2019 – to be announced

I wouldn’t be remotely surprised to see Robert Downey Jr. be the “special guest” at Comic-Con later this week and for him to make one final stop at D23 next month to thank fans one last time, but keep refreshing the official site for more information if you want to be at any of these stops to experience this event for yourself.

Avengers: Endgame arrives on Digital on July 30, 2019 and gets a physical release on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD, and On-Demand on August 13, 2019.