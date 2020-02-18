Long ago, Nickelodeon debuted a little animated series called Avatar: The Last Airbender. And everything changed. Avatar: The Last Airbender debuted in 2005 and quickly captured the imaginations of audiences with its richly inventive world, compelling characters, and a classic story of a fight between good and evil. Created by Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino, Avatar: The Last Airbender drew its influences from anime, Chinese martial arts, and East and Southeast Asian imagery, resulting in one of the most striking animated series on the air. But it was its lovable, complex characters that kept audiences tuning in, as Konietzko and DiMartino proved that their little kids’ show could have some of the best character writing on TV.

Now, on its 15th anniversary, Avatar: The Last Airbender is back to save the world with its first ever Blu-ray SteelBook collection. The Avatar The Last Airbender SteelBook, which contains all three seasons and a slew of special features and new artwork, arrives today.

Despite its popularity, Avatar: The Last Airbender is no longer on any streaming services in the U.S. So to watch the entire series, or at least convince your friends that this animated kids show really is great, you have to buy a Blu-ray or DVD collection. And if you’re going to buy one anyway, might as well shell out.

The Avatar: The Last Airbender SteelBook is a three-season collection that features eye-catching new artwork by artist Caleb Thomas, which captures the spirit of the series. Each piece of cover art reflects the different elements of each season or “Book” (Water, Earth, and Fire). But the art is not the only appeal of the Avatar: The Last Airbender SteelBook. There are a collection of special features like making-of videos, behind the scenes featurettes, and some explainer videos that may be familiar to those who watched the series while it was on the air on Nickelodeon. A few original shorts and an animated graphic novel are included, and the SteelBook also comes with a preview of the tie-in novel The Rise of Kiyoshi. The only drawback of the special features is that it includes an interview with M. Night Shymalan, who directed the awful The Last Airbender movie that we would all rather forget.

Everything changed when the AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER 15th anniversary Steelbook arrived (today, available for purchase now). Hang with me as I unbox it! Review incoming on @slashfilm. pic.twitter.com/dY1I2ywdTn — Hoai-Tran Bui (@htranbui) February 18, 2020

The Avatar: The Last Airbender SteelBook collection costs $97.99 and will be limited to 20,000 units. You can order the SteelBook here.

See all the bonus features below.