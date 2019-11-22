Since the moment Disney’s acquisition of Fox became official, I’ve been frantically refreshing Disney’s website hoping, pleading, for Avatar 10th anniversary merchandise. “Come on!” I yelled impatiently at my computer screen, alternately cursing Bob Iger’s name and pleading with him as if he could hear me, explaining out loud how 2019 marks the tenth year since my first trip to Pandora, and how I desperately needed to purchase something with an official logo on it to celebrate the occasion.

I’m happy to report that I will finally rest easy tonight, because at Pandora – The World of Avatar at Walt Disney World’s Animal Kingdom, that sweet, sweet Avatar merch is finally on sale. I mean, who wouldn’t want an Avatar 10 year anniversary water bottle?!



DisneyParks official blog gets it. “Today, we’ve got a first look for our readers showcasing commemorative merchandise celebrating the anniversary of the film!” they said this morning, complete with that exclamation point and the italics on “first look” because they know how badly people want this. Check out this hot, hot merch:

No need for a double take: your eyes caught that correctly the first time. Disney indeed went all out and made that water bottle out of mother effing stainless steel. Holy shit, right? Good thing the holidays are coming up, because every single person I know is getting one of those bad boys in their stocking.

And how about that – an Avatar T-shirt! It’s like I always say: “Hey, why haven’t I ever seen anyone wear an Avatar T-shirt before? Wasn’t that the biggest movie of all time for an entire decade?”

And what about this lithograph? Well…OK, I have to admit that while this entire article has been dripping with sarcasm, I actually do think this is a beautiful image. If there are any Avatar fans out there (and I’m not fully convinced they exist anymore), I imagine that this really would be a nice present to receive for the holidays. That way, every time the Avatar sequels get delayed again, they can look up this image in a frame on their wall, lean back, lace their fingers behind their heads, heave a sigh of relief, and exclaim, “Well, at least we got the first one!”

Avatar 2 is currently slated to arrive on December 17, 2021, with the following three sequels to be released on December 22, 2023, December 19, 2025 and December 17, 2027, respectively.