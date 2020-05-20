Save Colin Farrell, save the world. That seems to be the gist of Disney’s Artemis Fowl, the upcoming YA fantasy-adventure movie that is foregoing theaters amid the ongoing pandemic to go straight to Disney+ this June. It’s a just cause, to be fair. If only it were true. Disney+ has released a new Artemis Fowl special look that introduces the titular young child genius who embarks on a mission to rescue his father (Farrell), and by extension, save the world. Watch the Artemis Fowl special look below.

Artemis Fowl Special Look

The Artemis Fowl special look shows us exactly why this tiny Irish moppet Artemis Fowl (Ferdia Shaw) is oh so special. He can hack computers! He’s got cool tech and a cool suit, passed down to him by generations of the Fowl family who have been amassing fairy items for years. It’s the kind of kiddish high-tech stuff that makes up many a family-friendly action movie. With all the fancy gadgets and underground lairs, Artemis Fowl gives a distinct Spy Kids vibe, which is a little out of sorts with the Eoin Colfer’s source material.

But you won, Disney, I give up. I give up trying to hope that Kenneth Branagh‘s feature film adaptation of Artemis Fowl will be anything like the smart, zany books by Eoin Colfer. I’ll give up hoping that Artemis Fowl will be the antagonistic villain-turned-antihero that made him such a unique character in the books. I’ve accepted that Artemis Fowl is just another generic fantasy-action movie about a child who is put on a path to save the world with a gang of misfit fairy creatures, because that is his destiny. It’s fine, I’ll just throw the seven Artemis Fowl books I lovingly collected over the years in the trash.

Here is the synopsis for Artemis Fowl:

Disney’s “Artemis Fowl,” based on the beloved book by Eoin Colfer, is a fantastical, spellbinding adventure that follows the journey of 12-year-old genius Artemis Fowl, a descendant of a long line of criminal masterminds,as he desperately tries to save his father who has been kidnapped. In order to pay his ransom, Artemis must infiltrate an ancient, underground civilization—the amazingly advanced world of fairies—and bring the kidnapper the Aculos, the fairies’ most powerful and coveted magical device. To locate the elusive object, cunning Artemis concocts a dangerous plan—so dangerous that he ultimately finds himself in a perilous war of wits with the all-powerful fairies.

Artemis Fowl is coming to Disney+ on Friday June 12, 2020.