Aquaman has only been in theaters around the world for over a month, but the blockbuster comic book movie has already crossed the $1 billion mark. It’s the first DC Extended Universe movie to reach that box office milestone, and it’s only the 37th film in history to cross that threshold. Who would have thought it would be DC’s most mocked superhero making this achievement?

However, even though Aquaman now has over $1.02 billion for its worldwide box office haul, the past weekend’s domestic haul of $17.6 million wasn’t enough to take the top spot. Instead, The Upside starring Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston exceeded analysts expectations by earning $19.59 million and landing at the top of the charts, dethroning the King of Atlantis.

Box Office Mojo has the latest numbers for the box office, confirming Aquaman‘s incredible performance. What’s even more impressive is that right now Aquaman is among the lower performing movies from the DC Extended Universe, with the exception of Justice League. In the United States, Aquaman has earned $287.9 million. However, if it continues to have legs (fins?), that could change. That’s especially true when you see the film has earned $732.4 million in international markets.

Meanwhile, here in the United States, The Upside made a surprising debut at the top of the box office. Controversy surrounding Kevin Hart and the power of Aquaman was expected to keep the remake of The Intouchables in the #2 spot, but the film’s crowd-pleasing nature seemed to be enough to bring in audiences this weekend where the competition wasn’t very stiff. Certainly helping the film was a recut that turned the movie from being R-rated to a more accessible PG-13. It’s the first #1 movie for STX Films.

Aquaman landed the #2 spot after being at the top of the box office charts three weeks in a row. The film still added $17.26 million in its fourth weekend, which helped push it over the $1 billion mark. It’s proving to have some pretty long sea legs, so it should keep making decent money through the rest of January and into February.

As for the rest of the top five slots – Sony Pictures has all three of them. The debut of A Dog’s Way Home earned $11.3 million while Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse is still hanging in there with another $9 million. And finally, Escape Room added another $8.9 million, which is almost the entire budget of the film.

Meanwhile, the last debut from this past weekend didn’t fare nearly as well. Replicas, the new sci-fi thriller starring Keanu Reeves, opened disastrously with only $2.5 million in the #12 spot (that’s just under $1,100 per theater). That’s a bomb, which isn’t surprising given that it earned a “C” CinemaScore from audiences.

As for the rest of the box office, head over to Box Office Mojo for the full charts and stats, including details on the expansion of awards contenders like If Beale Street Could Talk and On the Basis of Sex.