Apple TV is Coming to Xbox Consoles This Month

Apple TV is expanding to the gaming community. The Apple TV app is set to debut on Xbox consoles this month, on the heels of the streaming app’s launch on Sony’s PS4 and PS5 consoles and just in time for the Xbox Series X and Series S launch.

The Verge reports that Apple TV will debut on Xbox consoles this month, with the new Apple TV+ app set to be available across Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S consoles on November 10. Apple TV has been noticeably absent from Xbox consoles since the streaming platform launched last year, but that will soon be remedied. November will be a good month for owners of gaming consoles, as Apple TV is set to arrive on PS5 when it hits shelves on November 12.

Microsoft also confirmed today that Netflix, Disney Plus, HBO Max, Spotify, YouTube, YouTube TV, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, NBC Peacock, Vudu, FandangoNow, Twitch, Sky Go, NOW TV, Sky Ticket, and more will also be available on both next-gen Xbox consoles next month. Both the Xbox Series X and Series S will support Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, which work in apps like Netflix, Disney Plus, and Vudu.

Per The Verge, Microsoft’s next-gen consoles will continue to support existing Xbox One accessories, including media remotes. However, Microsoft has hidden the infrared receiver for these remotes behind the sync button for Xbox controllers on both the Series S and Series X.

It’s an exciting time for gamers, as the next-gen consoles are soon set to launch, to much hotly anticipated buzz. And the multifunction use is becoming even more pivotal as streaming services expand in number and streaming devices become more expensive. The PS4 and PS5 will also soon debut apps for Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, and Peacock too, though it’s unclear when they’ll be available. Sony made no mention of HBO Max.

The Apple TV app includes all the shows and movies from both Apple TV+ and the Apple TV channels, including the Apple TV+ Apple Originals like Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet, Ted Lasso, The Morning Show, See, Servant, Tehran. The Tom Hanks World War II drama Greyhound, and the documentary Beastie Boys Story.

It’s a good expansion for Apple TV+, which has been attempting to gain as much of a foothold as other streaming competitors like Disney+ and HBO Max. But this debut on gaming devices puts it one over HBO Max, which is still having trouble expanding to other devices like the Fire TV.