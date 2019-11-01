How to Get One Year of Apple TV+ for Free

Apple TV+ is here, and there’s some debate about whether or not it’s worth checking out. For one thing, the streaming service is only offering a handful of shows, far below what other streaming services offer. On the plus side, it’s relatively cheap – just $5 a month. But you know what’s even better than cheap? Free. And if you’ve purchased an iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV, or MacBook onward from September 10, a free year of Apple TV+ is yours for the taking. Here’s how.

If you’re an Apple consumer (and you probably are, because we’ve all been brainwashed), and you’ve dropped some of your hard-earned money on an Apple product from September 10 onward, you can grab yourself a free year of Apple TV+ very easily. First, download the Apple TV+ app on a device running iOS (if you haven’t already). Sign in with an Apple ID associated with the recent Apple device you purchased, then launch the app. Doing so will present you with a choice to click “Enjoy 1 Year Free.” And that’s it. Once the year is up, though, you’ll have to start shelling out that $5.

Apple themselves released a step-by-step guide on how to go about all of this, just in case you still have questions:

Starting November 1, you’ll be able to start your 1 year free Apple TV+ in the Apple TV app. Follow these steps:

Turn on your new iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Apple TV 4K or Apple TV HD, or Mac and sign in with your Apple ID. Open the Apple TV app on November 1 or later. Make sure your eligible device is running the latest version of iOS, iPadOS, tvOS, or macOS. The offer should be presented immediately after launching the app. If not, scroll down in Watch Now until the offer appears. Tap “Enjoy 1 Year Free.” You might be asked to enter your Apple ID password, confirm your billing information, or add a valid payment method. You will not be charged during the 1 year free trial.

Why, you may be wondering, would Apple literally just give away the streaming service they’ve spent months hyping? The answer is simple: To create more brand awareness. “We’re really proud of the content,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said (via The Verge). “We’d like as many people as possible to view it. And so this allows us to focus on maximizing subscribers, particularly in the early going.”

Matthew Ball, an industry analyst and former content head at Amazon Studios, added: “An Apple Subscription allows the company to use its existing ecosystem, reach and brand to de-risk new business, out-compete in undifferentiated ones and create a rich, proprietary experience that its competitors will struggle to match (due to either their more modest cash reserves or scope of services).”