It’s October, and for many that means it might as well just be Halloween already. Bottleneck Gallery is certainly celebrating early by teaming up with Vice Press to release two new horrifying but outstanding posters by artist Anthony Petrie for the horror classics The Wolf Man and Night of the Living Dead. Both are limited edition and will only be available while supplies last, so check them out below and find out when and where you can grab them.

Anthony Petrie’s The Wolf Man

The Wolf Man by Anthony Petrie

Screen print

24 x 36 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 175

$50

The Wolf Man – Variant by Anthony Petrie

Screen print with glow-in-the-dark layer

24 x 36 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 100

$65

The details on The Wolf Man poster are astounding, from the bark of the tree to the hairs of the titular Universal Monster himself. This is just incredible work. Having the silver wolf head of the cane handle right next to the title is a nice touch too. I’m not sure the glow layer is something that works with this style of poster, especially since it’s all over the entire print, but surely it’ll still be a fine addition to any classic horror fan’s collection.

Anthony Petrie’s Night of the Living Dead

Night of the Living Dead by Anthony Petrie

Screen print with glow-in-the-dark layer

24 x 36 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 150

$50

Night of the Living Dead – Variant by Anthony Petrie

Screen print

24 x 36 inches

Hand-numbered edition of 50

$65

Meanwhile, this print for Night of the Living Dead is perfect for framing, giving the illusion of the undead bursting forth from within your walls. The glow-in-the-dark layer on the regular version will certainly spook anyone who isn’t expecting the glow when the lights go out. But the muted colors on the variant look fantastic as well. Again, the details on the wood boards and the gnarled teeth are incredible. That gloved hand on the right looks so photorealistic too.

All of these prints go on sale at Bottleneck Gallery starting at 12:00 P.M. ET today, October 2. If you’re an international buyer, you can head over to UK’s Vice Press to snag them starting at 5:00 P.M. BT (British Time).