The nominations for the 47th Annual Annie Awards, an awards show devoted entirely to animation, have been announced, and Frozen II and Missing Link lead the pack. Both films received eight nominations each. Other titles that garnered attention: Netflix’s Klaus, Toy Story 4, and I Lost My Body. Live-action films also garnered attention – Alita: Battle Angel, Detective Pikachu, Avengers: Endgame, and more. Get the full list of Annie Awards nominations below.
The Annie Awards will take place on Saturday, January 25 at Royce Hall on the UCLA campus. Here are the nominees.
Best Feature
Frozen 2
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Best Indie Feature
Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles
I Lost My Body
Okko’s Inn
Promare
Weathering With You
Best Special Production
Guava Island, Titles and Prologue
How to Train Your Dragon, Homecoming
Infinity Train, The Perennial Child
SpongeBob SquarePants, SpongeBob’s Big Birthday Blowout
Zog
Best Short Subject
Acid Rain
DONT KNOW WHAT
Je sors acheter des cigarettes
Purpleboy
Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days
Best VR
Bonfire
GLOOMY EYES
Kaiju Confidential
Best Commercial
Dove Self-Esteem Project x Steven Universe: Social Media
Fortnite Season 7 Launch Spot
The Mystical Journey of Jimmy Page’s ’59 Telecaster
Best TV/Media – Preschool
Ask the Storybots, episode: Why Do We Have to Recycle?
Elena of Avalor, episode: Changing of the Guard
Let’s Go Luna!, episode: Dorsay Day/Honey in Paris
Norman Picklestripes, episode: Pizza Pickle/The Forest Next Door
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum, episode: I Am Amelia Earhart
Best TV/Media – Children
Disney Mickey Mouse, episode: Carried Away
Niko and the Sword of Light, episode: 206: The Caterpillar Train
Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, episode: Evil League of Mutants
Tales of Arcadia: 3Below, episode: A Glorious End Part 1
The Tom and Jerry Show, episode: Calamari Jerry
Best TV/Media – General Audience
Big Mouth, episode: Disclosure The Movie: The Musical!
BoJack Horseman, episode: The Client
Harley Quinn, episode: So You Need a Crew
Tuca & Bertie, episode: The Jelly Lakes
Undone, episode: 2. The Hospital
Best Student Film
Con Fuerza
Gravedad
The Fox & The Pigeon
Un diable dans la poche
Best FX for TV/Media
How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming
Love, Death & Robots
My Moon
Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures
Tales of Arcadia: 3Below
Best FX for Feature
Abominable
Frozen 2
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Weathering With You
Best Character Animation – TV/Media
Ask the Storybots
Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure
His Dark Materials
How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming
Robot Chicken
Best Character Animation – Animated Feature
Frozen 2 – characters: Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff, Sven
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – characters: Toothless, Light Fury, Hiccup, Deathgrippers
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – characters: Grimmel, Ruffnutt, Toothless, Light Fury, Hiccup, Baby Furies
Klaus – character: Alva
Missing Link – character: Multiple
Best Character Animation – Live Action
Alita: Battle Angel
Avengers: Endgame
Game of Thrones – Season 8 Episode 3, The Long Night – Dance of the Dragons
Pokémon Detective Pikachu:
Spider-Man: Far From Home
Best Character Animation – Video Game
Gears 5 – Cinematic Animation
Kingdom Hearts III
Sinclair Snake: Museum Mischief
Unruly Heroes
Best Character Design – TV/Media
Carmen Sandiego, episode: The Chasing Paper Caper
DC Super Hero Girls, episode: #SweetJustice Pt. 1-4
T.O.T.S., episode: 101AB: You’ve Gotta Be Kitten Me/Whale, Hello There!
The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, episode: Amazamoose and Squirrel Wonder: Chapter Five
Victor and Valentino, episode: Know It All
Best Character Design – Feature
Abominable
Frozen 2
Klaus
Spies in Disguise
The Addams Family
Best Direction – TV/Media
Ask the Storybots, episode: How Do You Make Music?
DC Super Hero Girls, episode: #DCSuperHeroBoys
Disney Mickey Mouse, episode: For Whom the Booth Tolls
Rilakkuma & Kaoru, episode: Snowman
Ultraman, episode: Episode 1
Best Direction – Feature
Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, Frozen 2
Jérémy Clapin, I Lost My Body
Sergio Pablos, Klaus
Chris Butler, Missing Link
Makoto Shinkai, Weathering With You
Best Music – TV/Media
Carmen Sandiego
Love, Death & Robots
Seis Manos
She-Ra and the Princesses of Power
The Tom and Jerry Show
Best Music – Feature
AWAY
Frozen 2
I Lost My Body
Spies in Disguise
Toy Story 4
Best Production Design – TV/Media
Carmen Sandiego, episode: Becoming Carmen Sandiego: Part 1
Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure, episode: Rapunzel and The Great Tree
Love, Death & Robots, episode: The Witness
Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart, episode 106: Ultraclops
The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, episode: The Legend of the Power Gems: Chapter One
Best Production Design – Feature
Abominable
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Klaus
Missing Link
The Addams Family
Best Storyboarding – TV/Media
Carmen Sandiego,episode: Becoming Carmen Sandiego: Part 1
Carole & Tuesday, episode: True Colors
Love, Death & Robots, episode: Sucker of Souls
Snoopy in Space, episode: Mission 6: Space Sleepwalking
Zog
Best Storyboarding – Feature
Julien Bisaro, I Lost My Body
Jérémy Clapin, I Lost My Body
Sergio Pablos, Klaus
Julian Narino, Missing Link
Oliver Thomas, Missing Link
Best Voice Acting – TV/Media
Marieye Herington, Big City Greens
- Jon Benjamin, Bob’s Burgers
Sarah Stiles, Steven Universe
Debi Derryberry, Tigtone
Ali Wong, Tuca & Bertie
Best Voice Acting – Feature
Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Abominable
Josh Gad, Frozen 2
Richard Horvitz, Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus
Jenny Slate, The Secret Life of Pets 2
Tony Hale, Toy Story 4
Best Writing – TV/Media
Apple & Onion, episode: Apple’s Short
BoJack Horseman, episode: Feel-Good Story
Pinky Malinky, episode: Secret
Tuca & Bertie, episode: The Jelly Lakes
Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum, episode: I Am Helen Keller
Best Writing – Feature
Frozen 2
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Toy Story 4
Weathering With You
Best Editorial – TV/Media
Big Hero 6: The Series, episode: Prey Date
DC Super Hero Girls, episode: #AdventuresInBunnysitting
Disney Mickey Mouse, episode: Carried Away
Green Eggs and Ham, episode: Mouse
Love, Death & Robots, episode: Alternate Histories
Best Editorial – Feature
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Klaus
Missing Link
The Secret Life of Pets 2
Toy Story 4