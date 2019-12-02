The nominations for the 47th Annual Annie Awards, an awards show devoted entirely to animation, have been announced, and Frozen II and Missing Link lead the pack. Both films received eight nominations each. Other titles that garnered attention: Netflix’s Klaus, Toy Story 4, and I Lost My Body. Live-action films also garnered attention – Alita: Battle Angel, Detective Pikachu, Avengers: Endgame, and more. Get the full list of Annie Awards nominations below.

Hello, toon fans. The Annie Awards nominations are upon us, honoring the best of the best in animation this year. More often than not, titles nominated here go on to garner Oscar nods, so if you’re an awards season junkie, you might want to pay attention. There aren’t many surprises here, as far as I can see. I had a moment of panic when I saw Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse wasn’t mentioned anywhere here, but then I realized that came out in 2018. It’s been a long year, folks.

The Annie Awards will take place on Saturday, January 25 at Royce Hall on the UCLA campus. Here are the nominees.

Best Feature

Frozen 2

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Best Indie Feature

Buñuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles

I Lost My Body

Okko’s Inn

Promare

Weathering With You

Best Special Production

Guava Island, Titles and Prologue

How to Train Your Dragon, Homecoming

Infinity Train, The Perennial Child

SpongeBob SquarePants, SpongeBob’s Big Birthday Blowout

Zog

Best Short Subject

Acid Rain

DONT KNOW WHAT

Je sors acheter des cigarettes

Purpleboy

Uncle Thomas: Accounting for the Days

Best VR

Bonfire

GLOOMY EYES

Kaiju Confidential

Best Commercial

Dove Self-Esteem Project x Steven Universe: Social Media

Fortnite Season 7 Launch Spot

The Mystical Journey of Jimmy Page’s ’59 Telecaster

Best TV/Media – Preschool

Ask the Storybots, episode: Why Do We Have to Recycle?

Elena of Avalor, episode: Changing of the Guard

Let’s Go Luna!, episode: Dorsay Day/Honey in Paris

Norman Picklestripes, episode: Pizza Pickle/The Forest Next Door

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum, episode: I Am Amelia Earhart

Best TV/Media – Children

Disney Mickey Mouse, episode: Carried Away

Niko and the Sword of Light, episode: 206: The Caterpillar Train

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, episode: Evil League of Mutants

Tales of Arcadia: 3Below, episode: A Glorious End Part 1

The Tom and Jerry Show, episode: Calamari Jerry

Best TV/Media – General Audience

Big Mouth, episode: Disclosure The Movie: The Musical!

BoJack Horseman, episode: The Client

Harley Quinn, episode: So You Need a Crew

Tuca & Bertie, episode: The Jelly Lakes

Undone, episode: 2. The Hospital

Best Student Film

Con Fuerza

Gravedad

The Fox & The Pigeon

Un diable dans la poche

Best FX for TV/Media

How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming

Love, Death & Robots

My Moon

Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures

Tales of Arcadia: 3Below

Best FX for Feature

Abominable

Frozen 2

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Weathering With You

Best Character Animation – TV/Media

Ask the Storybots

Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure

His Dark Materials

How to Train Your Dragon Homecoming

Robot Chicken

Best Character Animation – Animated Feature

Frozen 2 – characters: Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff, Sven

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – characters: Toothless, Light Fury, Hiccup, Deathgrippers

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World – characters: Grimmel, Ruffnutt, Toothless, Light Fury, Hiccup, Baby Furies

Klaus – character: Alva

Missing Link – character: Multiple

Best Character Animation – Live Action

Alita: Battle Angel

Avengers: Endgame

Game of Thrones – Season 8 Episode 3, The Long Night – Dance of the Dragons

Pokémon Detective Pikachu:

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Best Character Animation – Video Game

Gears 5 – Cinematic Animation

Kingdom Hearts III

Sinclair Snake: Museum Mischief

Unruly Heroes

Best Character Design – TV/Media

Carmen Sandiego, episode: The Chasing Paper Caper

DC Super Hero Girls, episode: #SweetJustice Pt. 1-4

T.O.T.S., episode: 101AB: You’ve Gotta Be Kitten Me/Whale, Hello There!

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, episode: Amazamoose and Squirrel Wonder: Chapter Five

Victor and Valentino, episode: Know It All

Best Character Design – Feature

Abominable

Frozen 2

Klaus

Spies in Disguise

The Addams Family

Best Direction – TV/Media

Ask the Storybots, episode: How Do You Make Music?

DC Super Hero Girls, episode: #DCSuperHeroBoys

Disney Mickey Mouse, episode: For Whom the Booth Tolls

Rilakkuma & Kaoru, episode: Snowman

Ultraman, episode: Episode 1

Best Direction – Feature

Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck, Frozen 2

Jérémy Clapin, I Lost My Body

Sergio Pablos, Klaus

Chris Butler, Missing Link

Makoto Shinkai, Weathering With You

Best Music – TV/Media

Carmen Sandiego

Love, Death & Robots

Seis Manos

She-Ra and the Princesses of Power

The Tom and Jerry Show

Best Music – Feature

AWAY

Frozen 2

I Lost My Body

Spies in Disguise

Toy Story 4

Best Production Design – TV/Media

Carmen Sandiego, episode: Becoming Carmen Sandiego: Part 1

Disney Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure, episode: Rapunzel and The Great Tree

Love, Death & Robots, episode: The Witness

Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart, episode 106: Ultraclops

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle, episode: The Legend of the Power Gems: Chapter One

Best Production Design – Feature

Abominable

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Klaus

Missing Link

The Addams Family

Best Storyboarding – TV/Media

Carmen Sandiego,episode: Becoming Carmen Sandiego: Part 1

Carole & Tuesday, episode: True Colors

Love, Death & Robots, episode: Sucker of Souls

Snoopy in Space, episode: Mission 6: Space Sleepwalking

Zog

Best Storyboarding – Feature

Julien Bisaro, I Lost My Body

Jérémy Clapin, I Lost My Body

Sergio Pablos, Klaus

Julian Narino, Missing Link

Oliver Thomas, Missing Link

Best Voice Acting – TV/Media

Marieye Herington, Big City Greens

Jon Benjamin, Bob’s Burgers

Sarah Stiles, Steven Universe

Debi Derryberry, Tigtone

Ali Wong, Tuca & Bertie

Best Voice Acting – Feature

Tenzing Norgay Trainor, Abominable

Josh Gad, Frozen 2

Richard Horvitz, Invader Zim: Enter the Florpus

Jenny Slate, The Secret Life of Pets 2

Tony Hale, Toy Story 4

Best Writing – TV/Media

Apple & Onion, episode: Apple’s Short

BoJack Horseman, episode: Feel-Good Story

Pinky Malinky, episode: Secret

Tuca & Bertie, episode: The Jelly Lakes

Xavier Riddle and the Secret Museum, episode: I Am Helen Keller

Best Writing – Feature

Frozen 2

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Toy Story 4

Weathering With You

Best Editorial – TV/Media

Big Hero 6: The Series, episode: Prey Date

DC Super Hero Girls, episode: #AdventuresInBunnysitting

Disney Mickey Mouse, episode: Carried Away

Green Eggs and Ham, episode: Mouse

Love, Death & Robots, episode: Alternate Histories

Best Editorial – Feature

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Klaus

Missing Link

The Secret Life of Pets 2

Toy Story 4