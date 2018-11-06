The best part of the holidays is getting together with those you love and enjoying a nice hot chocolate. Or maybe it’s heading to theaters to watch some unsuspecting, musically inclined teenagers deal with a zombie apocalypse that will paint a small British town red, but not in the jolly way that you might expect from Santa Claus.

Anna and the Apocalypse is a new comedy that not only features high schoolers dealing with zombies, but also belting out awesome original musical tunes. It’s a nice break from the usual melodramatic family holiday movies that hit theaters around this time. There’s no time to argue when there’s zombies to kill, and you can see why in a new Anna and the Apocalypse clip. But be warned, it’s a bloody one.

Watch the Anna and the Apocalypse Clip

This school custodian has seen better days, but unfortunately, she won’t be seeing much of anything now that her head has been smashed by a toilet seat. Now that the custodian is dead, who is going to clean all that blood off the wall? These are just some of the troubling issues we’ll be left to confront whenever the zombie apocalypse arrives.

Anna and the Apocalypse is based on a BAFTA-winning short film called Zombie Musical. The film is directed by John McPhail, written by Alan McDonald and the late Ryan McHenry, and features original music by Roddy Hart and Tommy Reilly. Watch the full trailer right here, check out our review and read the Fantastic Fest synopsis:

Teenage Anna’s life is typical enough. Chafing against the narrow horizons of her small town, she dreams of bigger things. It’s not so much that she doesn’t love her friends and family — she does — it’s just that they’re all so… familiar. So typical. So predictable. Her childhood best friend aches for a romance that she has no interest in, no matter how close they might be. The school jock that she had a fling with is proving to be disappointingly predictable in his behavior. And it’s becoming progressively harder for Anna to conceal her disappointment with just how satisfied her widower-father is with the blue collar simplicity of his never-changing existence. And then it all goes to shit. The night of the high school Christmas concert marks the arrival of the undead in Anna’s small town. And so begins a struggle to band together and survive. Future dreams are forced aside by the overwhelming need to survive the present in this winning Scottish musical-horror-comedy.

Anna and the Apocalypse hits theaters on November 30, 2018.