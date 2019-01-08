The House with a Clock in Its Walls came and went last year without a lot of pomp and circumstance. But we’re not sure how a movie directed by Eli Roth that features a horrifying animatronic baby with the bearded adult head of Jack Black didn’t spark a larger discussion about deepest, darkest nightmares come to life.

Check out the creepy animatronic baby Jack Black below.

A short new featurette from The House with a Clock in Its Walls has made its way online, and it features director Eli Roth cradling the animatronic baby Jack Black featured in a scene from the movie as if it’s some kind of adorable newborn. But this is scarier than anything that has ever been in any of Eli Roth’s movies. Cate Blanchett is the only one who seems to be approaching this the right way as she calls it “genuinely scary.” And that’s the understatement of the year (and last year).

When you get close enough to the full-size head of Jack Black, it’s obvious that this is an animatronic creation, but that doesn’t stop if from looking extremely life-like. Only the eyes give it away in the end. Otherwise, that head on that baby’s body looks real as hell. At the very least the creator of the prop, make-up effects department head and animatronics and creature designer Adrien Morot, was nice enough to not give the baby’s body an anatomically correct lower body. Who knows how much more horrifying that would have been.