The Amazing Jonathan Documentary (formerly known as The Untitled Amazing Jonathan Documentary) hits the road with the legendary gonzo magician as part of what could be his final tour following a fatal diagnosis. Facing a deadly heart condition, the Amazing Jonathan has his potentially final days documented by filmmaker Ben Berman – but nothing goes according to plan. And the truth is always in doubt. Watch The Amazing Jonathan Documentary trailer below.

The Amazing Johnathan Documentary Trailer

In 2014, magician the Amazing Johnathan, aka John Edward Szeles, was diagnosed with a terminal heart condition, and told he only had one year to live. Following the diagnosis, the magician retired his successful act – but three years later, he was still alive, defying the odds. On top of that, the magician was inspired to hit the stage once again. And that’s where The Amazing Johnathan Documentary comes in:

Filmmaker Ben Berman sets out to capture The Amazing Johnathan’s comeback tour while peeling back the curtain on his unique, meth-fueled life. But the seemingly straightforward profile of this eccentric illusionist starts careening off the rails as Johnathan drops a bombshell that sends the film spiraling into uncertainty. As we delve deeper to determine what’s real and what’s illusion, hard questions are raised, uncovering deeper truths about the ethics of filmmaking and human nature.

The doc played at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, where it went over extremely well. It’s currently sitting at 90% on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics praising the film’s surprises, inventiveness, and unconventional approach to an unconventional subject. As the official logline for the film states, as the story unfolds, the doc becomes not just about Johnathan, but also “the bizarre story about the unravelling of his documentarian.”

The Amazing Johnathan Documentary arrives on Hulu and in select theaters on August 16.