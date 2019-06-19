Alita: Battle Angel was not a big hit in the United States, earning only $85.7 million at the box office earlier this year. But overseas, the movie performed much better with over $319 million raked in across international territories. We’re not sure if that’s enough to warrant a sequel, especially now that 20th Century Fox is owned by The Walt Disney Company, but maybe if the film does well on home video, there will be some hope to see the story continue.

Speaking of which, Alita: Battle Angel is coming to 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, DVD and Digital next month, and today we have a sneak peek at one of the special features you’ll find on the home video release. In the Alita Battle Angel featurette, director Robert Rodriguez talks about bringing a project to life that James Cameron was previously unable to realize due to the limitations of technology nearly 15 years ago, and we get to see how some of the Avatar director’s original art still inspired the movie.

Alita Battle Angel Featurette

Dylan Cole, the concept design supervisor on the film, talks about how James Cameron’s original art from a 2005 pitch reel was “kind of legendary” among concept artists. And when you see the gorgeous art that was included in that reel nearly 15 years ago, you’ll understand why. That also explains why some of the film’s scenes are very loyal to that concept art.

On top of that, Robert Rodriguez commissioned a lot of concept design work that was directly inspired by the art of the original manga. There are even shots in the movie that Rodriguez wanted to capture a specific frame from Yukito Kishiro‘s work. The result is a movie that really is visually stunning and builds a world that you want to spend more time in.

Honestly, it’s a shame that Alita: Battle Angel didn’t do as well at the box office as many hoped. It has some impressive action, better visual effects than the marketing led on, and a fascinating world in which to tell a story. Unfortunately, it seems like we’ll have to settle with this single movie and all of the details about how it was made (which you can find out about below)

Alita: Battle Angel comes to digital on July 9 followed by 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray 3D, Blu-ray, and DVD on July 23.

When Alita (Rosa Salazar) awakens with no memory of who she is in a future world she does not recognize, she is taken in by Ido (Christoph Waltz), a compassionate doctor who realizes that somewhere in this discarded cyborg shell is the heart and soul of a young woman with an extraordinary past. When deadly and corrupt forces come after Alita, she discovers a clue to her past – she has unique fighting abilities that those in power will stop at nothing to control. If she can stay out of their grasp, she could be the key to saving her friends, her family and the world she’s grown to love.

Alita: Battle Angel Blu-ray™ Special Features

Alita ’s World – get a deeper look into the world of Alita : Battle Angel with these dynamic motion comics. The Fall – a look back at the terrible war that almost destroyed two planets and set the stage for the cyborg warrior Alita ’s return 300 years later. Iron City – Hugo gives a guided tour of the Iron City he knows, showing off its dark corners and broken-down neighborhoods. What it Means to be a Cyborg – hunter-warrior Zapan tracks his mark across Iron City while musing about what it means to be a cyborg. Rules of the Game – A high-octane “crash course” in Motorball, introducing the rules, game-play, and the top-ranked players and their arsenal of weapons.

’s World – get a deeper look into the world of : Battle Angel with these dynamic motion comics. From Manga to Screen – a behind-the-scenes look into the origins of Yukito Kishiro’s beloved manga, “Gunnm,” and the long road to bring it to life on the big screen.

Evolution of Alita – how Alita was brought to life, from the casting of Rosa Salazar, to performance capture, and final VFX by WETA Digital.

Motorball – go inside Iron City's favorite pastime, from the origins and evolution of the sport, to rules on how the game is played.

James Cameron, Robert Rodriguez and cast Q&A moderated by Jon Landau.

Robert Rodriguez’s 10 Minute Cooking School: Chocolate – a cooking lesson on how to make delicious chocolate like that seen in the movie.

2005 Art Compilation (2019) – James Cameron’s original compilation of concept art for the then-titled “Battle Angel: Alita ,” presented with new voiceover and music.

,” presented with new voiceover and music. Scene Deconstruction – view three different stages of the production – the original live action performance capture, the animation stage, and the final Weta VFX from four different scenes I Don’t Even Know My Own Name Just an Insignificant Girl I’m a Warrior Aren’t I? Kansas Bar



Alita: Battle Angel DVD Special Features

Alita: Battle Angel Digital Special Features