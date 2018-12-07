Move over Avengers, there’s a new hero in town. Her name is Alita, and she’s got big eyes and a robot body.

Initially slated to arrive at the end of the year, Alita: Battle Angel is now coming in February. To help get you hyped for this wild sci-fi fantasy adventure based on the manga Battle Angel Alita (not to be confused with Alita: Angel Battle, a forthcoming Pay-Per-View event in heaven), a new clip from the movie has arrived. If you like disjointed fight sequences where footage has clearly been cut to fit a certain time window and the scene doesn’t make much sense, you’re in for a treat.

Watch the Alita Battle Angel clip below.

Alita Battle Angel Clip

The clip is titled “Ambush Alley,” and that’s exactly what happens. Kirstie Alley, in the guise of Alita: Battle Angel, gets ambushed by a weird spider robot woman and a massive flasher wearing a trenchcoat.

But in all seriousness, Rosa Salazar as Alita shows off her impressive fighting skills against a gang of cybernetic beings of some kind. Why are they trying to kill her? It likely has something to do with her past that Christoph Waltz knows something about, especially since the trailers for the movie have made a big deal out of that.

Honestly, this movie looks bonkers, but not necessarily in a very interesting way. While the world in which the story takes place looks somewhat fascinating, these action sequences are a bore, and the shaky visual effects aren’t helping matters. Why does Alita need to have those massive, distracting eyes and why does her body jiggle like a digital double from the early 2000s? Hopefully that will be fixed by the time the movie rolls into theaters early next year.

When Alita (Rosa Salazar) awakens with no memory of who she is in a future world she does not recognize, she is taken in by Ido (Christoph Waltz), a compassionate doctor who realizes that somewhere in this abandoned cyborg shell is the heart and soul of a young woman with an extraordinary past. As Alita learns to navigate her new life and the treacherous streets of Iron City, Ido tries to shield her from her mysterious history while her street-smart new friend Hugo (Keean Johnson) offers instead to help trigger her memories. But it is only when the deadly and corrupt forces that run the city come after Alita that she discovers a clue to her past – she has unique fighting abilities that those in power will stop at nothing to control. If she can stay out of their grasp, she could be the key to saving her friends, her family and the world she’s grown to love.

Alita: Battle Angel is directed by Robert Rodriguez and arrives for all you lovers on February 14, 2018.