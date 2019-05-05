After 24 years, Adam Sandler returned to Saturday Night Live to host the late night sketch series for the first time ever. The expectations were high, and while the Sandman was back to his usual self, the overall show took some time to gain steam. Thankfully, it ended with a bang and even some tears. Plus, there were plenty of fun cameos by familiar faces of the past, as well as the perfect cameo from musical guest Shawn Mendes.

So let’s break down the best and worst sketches from the Adam Sandler hosted Saturday Night Live.

The Best

Rectix – There are plenty of ways to fix erectile dysfunction, but if your husband needs that extra push, then Rectix might be for him. It’s a pill, but you don’t swallow it, and the way Beck Bennett realizes what Rectix really is, and the calm, happiness that Adam Sandler has when he explains it, makes this commercial parody an instant classic. However, it’s a little depressing that Adam Sandler is old enough to play Beck Bennet’s father now.

Sandler Family Reunion – Much like the Walken family reunion, Adam Sandler was given his own get-together with the Sandler family, including some of his relatives who may have inspired characters like Billy Madison, Happy Gilmore and The Waterboy. Everyone does their best Adam Sandler gibberish, but Pete Davidson opts for a Little Nicky impression, and Beck Bennett gets to be sad and angry as The Wedding Singer. Then Kristen Wiig pops up as his fictional mother, taking a cue from Carrie, which also inspired the title of one of Adam Sandler’s comedy albums. Jimmy Fallon gets to bring back his Adam Sandler impression too, and Shawn Mendes gets in on the fun with a great Billy Madison reference at the end. It’s a bit messy, but still hilarious.

Last Call with Adam Sandler – The kind of characters Adam Sandler likes to play when he’s at his goofiest fit in perfectly with Sheila Sovage (Kate McKinnon) and her desperation for some love during last call. But this time, she gets double the company, because Adam Sandler’s wife, played by a spray-tanned Kristen Wiig, is also looking for some action. You know how it all ends, but there’s probably more spaghetti than you