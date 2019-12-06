Ad Astra is now available on digital, and arrives on Blu-ray soon. The home media release of the James Gray-directed sci-fi film features two deleted scenes, one of which is an epilogue featuring Liv Tyler‘s character. Tyler didn’t exactly have much screentime in the theatrical release, so if you were hoping for more of her, here’s your chance. Check out the Ad Astra deleted scene below. Spoilers follow.

Ad Astra Deleted Scene

After a journey into space, Brad Pitt returns home to his wife (Liv Tyler) and daughter. This deleted epilogue has the characters sharing a moment together, and while it might not have been needed in the film itself, it still serves as a nice, quiet coda to the journey. In Ad Astra, Pitt plays Roy McBride, a major in U.S. Space Command who venters “on a daring mission to Neptune to uncover the truth about his missing father and a mysterious power surge that threatens the stability of the universe.” Tommy Lee Jones also stars as Roy’s father, Clifford, who vanished on a voyage into deep space thirty years ago, and was believed to be dead.

Ad Astra is now available on digital and arrives on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD December 17. A full list of special features is below.