It’s the final page of A Song of Ice and Fire. David Chen and Joanna Robinson watch the finale of the HBO series Game of Thrones, “The Iron Throne.” Catch the analysis of the ending by Ben and Jacob of Slashfilm here . Read Joanna’s article on how Lord of the Rings predicted the ending of Game of Thrones here, and the show’s original pitch to HBO here . Read George R.R. Martin’s 2014 interview in the Rolling Stone . And look at how Martin had envisioned the real iron throne here.