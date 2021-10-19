19% Of Fans Said They're Least Excited For This Upcoming Star Wars Project — Here's How We Feel
(Welcome to Survey Says, a feature where we conduct a movie-related survey for a random group of people and explain why they're completely right, completely wrong, or somewhere in-between.)
"The Mandalorian" opened the door for an entirely new era of "Star Wars" storytelling. While shows like "The Clone Wars" and "Star Wars Rebels" had already proven that TV was a very viable avenue for this franchise, making it work in live-action was something else entirely. But the Disney+ series centered on Mando and Baby Yoda ended up becoming one of the most roundly beloved things to come along in this universe in a long time.
That being the case, Disney and Lucasfilm have quite a few new "Star Wars" shows coming down the pipeline over the next couple of years. What's more, the studio also has other movies in the pipeline beyond the sequel trilogy as well, including "Rogue Squadron," which is set to arrive in 2023 from director Patty Jenkins. We decided to survey fans to see which of these projects excited them the least. The results may carve a path to revisit a debate that has been going on for roughly 40 years now.
And the Survey Says...
About 19% of those we surveyed indicated they were least excited about "The Book of Boba Fett," which is set to arrive on Disney+ in December. The spin-off was announced as a big surprise via a post-credits scene attached to "The Mandalorian" season 2 finale. Temuera Morrison, who suited up as the famed bounty hunter, is set to reprise the role in the show, which comes from Robert Rodriguez, Jon Favreau, and Dave Filoni.
"Rangers of the New Republic" came in at number two with over 16% of the vote. The good news for those who weren't excited about the series is that it has been put on the backburner for now at Lucasfilm following the firing of Gina Carano, who played Cara Dune on "The Mandalorian." Both "Rogue Squadron" and "Andor," the upcoming "Rogue One" prequel series, are essentially tied, with just over 14% of the vote each.
It seems the shows fans are most interested in are "Obi-Wan Kenobi," with just 12.83% of the vote, and "Ahsoka," which will bring back Rosario Dawson as Ahsoka Tano, with 13.62%. That's not too surprising, given the popularity of those characters. But it's the loser here, namely Boba Fett, that warrants a larger discussion.
Boba Fett: Cool Character or Pure Style?
Virtually ever since the character appeared in "The Empire Strikes Back" all those years ago, Boba Fett managed to become one of the most popular characters in the entire "Star Wars" franchise. This was truly remarkable, given how little screen time he had compared to the likes of major players like Han Solo and Luke Skywalker. Yet, for seemingly every fan that loves Boba Fett and thinks he's a total badass, there is another fan that thinks he's all flash and no substance.
Given the divide within the fanbase, it's not difficult to see why "The Book of Boba Fight" comes off as unexciting to a percentage of "Star Wars" devotees. That having been said (he writes, staring at his Boba Fett Pop! figure), it's high time this character got some time in the spotlight. Even for those who aren't particularly interested, at least at this point, in what has been offered up, isn't it high time we settle whether or not he truly is all flash and no substance? This show has the chance to do just that. We shall see where the chips fall soon enough.
"The Book of Boba Fett" is set to hit Disney+ on December 29, 2021.