Samara Weaving's Gritty Crime Thriller Is One Of Netflix's Biggest Streaming Hits
Samara Weaving is one of the most charismatic young actresses working right now. She's got one of the most expressive acting faces this side of Saoirse-Monica Jackson in "Derry Girls," and the comic sense to know how to use it.
2026 has been good for Weaving — and not just because she booked a part as Emma Frost in Marvel Studios' upcoming "X-Men" movie. This past year, Weaving has starred in three movies. She returned for a sequel to her 2019 horror movie "Ready or Not," and co-starred with Jason Segel in "Over Your Dead Body," a comedy-thriller about two spouses plotting to kill each other (like "War of the Roses" with violence out of "Looney Tunes"). The year's third Weaving film is "Carolina Carolina," which came and went from theaters with not even $1 million to its name. But since being added to Netflix on November 6, 2026, the movie has consistently placed in the service's top 10 most viewed movies.
Directed by Adam Carter Rehmeier, "Carolina Caroline" stars Weaving as Caroline Daniels, working as a gas station attendant in Texas at the turn of the millennium. One day, the slick Oliver Anderson (Kyle Gallner) saunters in and tricks the station's cashier out of $20. Carolina, noticing the con, is nonetheless charmed by Oliver. They hit it off, him teaching her how to run short change cons, and, before long, they're driving across the American South robbing banks together. If you've ever heard the names "Bonnie" and "Clyde," then you know what to expect from this story, but familiar pleasures are pleasures nonetheless.
Samara Weaving and Kyle Gallner are perfectly paired in Carolina Caroline
The engine of "Carolina Caroline" is the central criminal romance. Oliver is Caroline's teacher and her lover, and the sexiness of their romance is intertwined with the lawbreaking. The movie never forgets Oliver is the more experienced criminal, making him more ruthless. That he genuinely loves Caroline only hardens him more when facing the rest of the world, especially when their fortunes predictably take a bad turn in the third act. While Caroline is sometimes shocked by the violence, it reads more as inexperience first, conscience second.
The casting helps fuel the movie, too. It'd be overstating it to call "Carolina Caroline" a "Heat"-esque movie star collision. But both Samara Weaving and Kyle Gallner (who previously worked with Adam Carter Rehmeier in 2022's "Dinner in America") are genre favorites. Weaving is a scream queen and horror-action star thanks to "Ready or Not," while Gallner is a frequent face in horror movies, too: "Smile," the subverted slasher "Strange Darling," etc. Pair their charms together, and you never doubt for a second what draws Caroline and Oliver to risk it all in their whirlwind love story.
"Carolina Caroline" prompts comparisons to New Hollywood movies about fugitive lovers, including not just "Bonnie & Clyde" but also Terence Malick's "Badlands." Like those movies (released in 1967 and 1973, respectively), "Carolina Caroline" sets itself a couple decades in the past for a more nostalgic feeling. The movie doesn't even immediately scan as a period piece until you notice that no-one has a cell phone. With its indeterminate late 90s/early 2000s setting, "Carolina Caroline" stakes itself in the last decade that a story about criminals pulling big jobs then staying anonymous for months afterwards could happen.
"Carolina Caroline" is streaming on Netflix.