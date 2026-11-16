Samara Weaving is one of the most charismatic young actresses working right now. She's got one of the most expressive acting faces this side of Saoirse-Monica Jackson in "Derry Girls," and the comic sense to know how to use it.

2026 has been good for Weaving — and not just because she booked a part as Emma Frost in Marvel Studios' upcoming "X-Men" movie. This past year, Weaving has starred in three movies. She returned for a sequel to her 2019 horror movie "Ready or Not," and co-starred with Jason Segel in "Over Your Dead Body," a comedy-thriller about two spouses plotting to kill each other (like "War of the Roses" with violence out of "Looney Tunes"). The year's third Weaving film is "Carolina Carolina," which came and went from theaters with not even $1 million to its name. But since being added to Netflix on November 6, 2026, the movie has consistently placed in the service's top 10 most viewed movies.

Directed by Adam Carter Rehmeier, "Carolina Caroline" stars Weaving as Caroline Daniels, working as a gas station attendant in Texas at the turn of the millennium. One day, the slick Oliver Anderson (Kyle Gallner) saunters in and tricks the station's cashier out of $20. Carolina, noticing the con, is nonetheless charmed by Oliver. They hit it off, him teaching her how to run short change cons, and, before long, they're driving across the American South robbing banks together. If you've ever heard the names "Bonnie" and "Clyde," then you know what to expect from this story, but familiar pleasures are pleasures nonetheless.