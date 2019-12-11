We’re in the heart of awards season now, and hot on the heels of the 2020 Golden Globes nominations earlier this week, the Screen Actors Guild has announced the nominations for the annual awards honoring the best performances in film and television.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Irishman and Bombshell all came out a the top with four nominations a piece. On the television side, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel continues to be an awards sensation with four nominations as well.

Bombshell is the big surprise in the 2020 SAG Awards nominations since the movie hasn’t been getting a lot of awards buzz. The movie only has a 63% on Rotten Tomatoes right now, which is enough for it to be fresh, but it’s been getting a lot of mixed reviews in the early reactions from critics. However, much of the criticism has been lobbied at the movie as a whole, so perhaps the performances themselves from nominees Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie are right on the money.

As for Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, we’re more than happy to see Leonardo DiCaprio and Brad Pitt both nominated for their role in Quentin Tarantino‘s movie, which also landed the overall ensemble cast nomination for film, as well as a nod for the movie’s stunt team.

Meanwhile, The Irishman continues to get plenty of awards love. Unfortunately, only Al Pacino and Joe Pesci earned acting nominations, but the movie did get the ensemble cast nomination too. But the one nomination for The Irishman that we can’t help but be perplexed at is the one for stunt ensemble. There didn’t seem to be too many standout stunts in that movie, and even if there are, it’s nothing compared to the stuntwork in a movie like John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum, which earned no nomination.

As for television, many of the nominations were a little more spread out. Shows like Game of Thrones, Stranger Things, Fleabag, and Barry made strong showings again, this time joined by Apple TV+’s The Morning Show landing three nominations. Inexplicably, The Kominsky Method also got a handful of nominations, a show that I’m still not sure anyone has actually seen.

Get the full list of 2020 SAG Awards nominations below. Winners will be revealed in a live ceremony on January 19, 2020 on TBS and TNT.

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:

Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

Taron Egerton (Rocketman)

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)

Lupita Nyong’o (Us)

Charlize Theron (Bombshell)

Renée Zellweger (Judy)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:

Jamie Foxx (Just Mercy)

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)

Al Pacino (The Irishman)

Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

Brad Pitt (Once Upon a Time in Hollywood)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:

Laura Dern (Marriage Story)

Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)

Nicole Kidman (Bombshell)

Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)

Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:

Bombshell (Lionsgate)

The Irishman (Netflix)

Jojo Rabbit (Fox)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (Sony)

Parasite (Neon)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:

Mahershala Ali (True Detective)

Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice)

Jared Harris (Chernobyl)

Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)

Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:

Patricia Arquette (The Act)

Toni Collette (Unbelievable)

Joey King (The Act)

Emily Watson (Chernobyl)

Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Steve Carell (The Morning Show)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones)

David Harbour (Stranger Things)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Andrew Scott (Fleabag)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:

Cristina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:

Big Little Lies (HBO)

The Crown (Netflix)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:

Barry (HBO)

Fleabag (Amazon)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Schitt’s Creek (CBC Television)

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series:

Game of Thrones

GLOW

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

Watchmen

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:

Avengers: Endgame

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood