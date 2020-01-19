This weekend, the 31st Producer’s Guild Awards honored achievements in producing film and television from last year. This is one of the key awards that start to give us an idea of what movie is likely to take home Best Picture when the Oscars are handed out, so everyone was waiting to see what movie won The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures, the equivalent of Best Picture among the 2020 PGA Awards winners.

In a turn that was a little less surprising after its victory at the Golden Globes a couple weeks ago, Sam Mendes‘ war drama 1917 landed the top prize. But who walked away with awards for animated and documentary features, as well as all the television awards? Get the full list of 2020 PGA Awards winners below.

Director and producer Sam Mendes accepted the award along with Pippa Harris, and Mendes offered up this thanks during his speech (via The Hollywood Reporter):

“To work with so many artists all working at the peak of their craft — led, of course, by Roger Deakins — was humbling and joyful and by far, the best experience of my professional life.”

Indeed, the work of cinematographer Roger Deakins and the incredible visual effects team is what makes 1917 such a magnificent achievement in film. While some aren’t sure that necessarily makes it better than some of the other movies in the conversation for Best Picture, it’s clearly impressive enough to those in the industry.

Eight out of the last ten winners of the top prize at the PGA Awards have gone on to win Best Picture. The only two years that diverged from that pattern were in 2018 and 2017 when the PGA Awards honored La La Land and The Big Short. But when the Oscars rolled around, Best Picture went to Moonlight and Spotlight, respectively. There’s still a chance 1917 doesn’t walk away with Best Picture, but the odds are certainly in its favor.

As for the rest of the winners of the 2020 PGA Awards, you can find the full list below. Winners appear in BOLD.

The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

1917

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Knives Out

Little Women

Marriage Story

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

Abominable

Frozen II

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Picture

Advocate

American Factory

Apollo 11

The Cave

For Sama

Honeyland

One Child Nation

The Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

Big Little Lies (Season 2)

The Crown (Season 3)

Game of Thrones (Season 8)

Succession (Season 2)

Watchmen (Season 1)

The Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

Barry (Season 2)

Fleabag (Season 2)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Season 3)

Schitt’s Creek (Season 5)

Veep (Season 7)

The David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited Series Television

Chernobyl

Fosse/Verdon

True Detective

Unbelievable

When They See Us

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

American Son

Apollo: Missions to the Moon

Black Mirror: Striking Vipers

Deadwood: The Movie

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

30 for 30 (Season 10)

60 Minutes (Season 51, Season 52)

Leaving Neverland

Queer Eye (Season 3, Season 4)

Surviving R. Kelly (Season 1)

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Season 25)

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Season 6)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Season 5)

Saturday Night Live (Season 45)

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

The Amazing Race (Season 31)

The Masked Singer (Season 1)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 11)

Top Chef (Season 16)

The Voice (Season 16, Season 17)