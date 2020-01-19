2020 PGA Awards Winners: ‘1917’ Wins Again, Making It the Frontrunner for Best Picture at the Oscars
Posted on Sunday, January 19th, 2020 by Ethan Anderton
This weekend, the 31st Producer’s Guild Awards honored achievements in producing film and television from last year. This is one of the key awards that start to give us an idea of what movie is likely to take home Best Picture when the Oscars are handed out, so everyone was waiting to see what movie won The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures, the equivalent of Best Picture among the 2020 PGA Awards winners.
In a turn that was a little less surprising after its victory at the Golden Globes a couple weeks ago, Sam Mendes‘ war drama 1917 landed the top prize. But who walked away with awards for animated and documentary features, as well as all the television awards? Get the full list of 2020 PGA Awards winners below.
Director and producer Sam Mendes accepted the award along with Pippa Harris, and Mendes offered up this thanks during his speech (via The Hollywood Reporter):
“To work with so many artists all working at the peak of their craft — led, of course, by Roger Deakins — was humbling and joyful and by far, the best experience of my professional life.”
Indeed, the work of cinematographer Roger Deakins and the incredible visual effects team is what makes 1917 such a magnificent achievement in film. While some aren’t sure that necessarily makes it better than some of the other movies in the conversation for Best Picture, it’s clearly impressive enough to those in the industry.
Eight out of the last ten winners of the top prize at the PGA Awards have gone on to win Best Picture. The only two years that diverged from that pattern were in 2018 and 2017 when the PGA Awards honored La La Land and The Big Short. But when the Oscars rolled around, Best Picture went to Moonlight and Spotlight, respectively. There’s still a chance 1917 doesn’t walk away with Best Picture, but the odds are certainly in its favor.
As for the rest of the winners of the 2020 PGA Awards, you can find the full list below. Winners appear in BOLD.
The Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures
1917
Ford v Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Knives Out
Little Women
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Parasite
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures
Abominable
Frozen II
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Picture
Advocate
American Factory
Apollo 11
The Cave
For Sama
Honeyland
One Child Nation
The Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama
Big Little Lies (Season 2)
The Crown (Season 3)
Game of Thrones (Season 8)
Succession (Season 2)
Watchmen (Season 1)
The Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy
Barry (Season 2)
Fleabag (Season 2)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Season 3)
Schitt’s Creek (Season 5)
Veep (Season 7)
The David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited Series Television
Chernobyl
Fosse/Verdon
True Detective
Unbelievable
When They See Us
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures
American Son
Apollo: Missions to the Moon
Black Mirror: Striking Vipers
Deadwood: The Movie
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television
30 for 30 (Season 10)
60 Minutes (Season 51, Season 52)
Leaving Neverland
Queer Eye (Season 3, Season 4)
Surviving R. Kelly (Season 1)
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment & Talk Television
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Season 25)
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (Season 6)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (Season 5)
Saturday Night Live (Season 45)
The Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television
The Amazing Race (Season 31)
The Masked Singer (Season 1)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (Season 11)
Top Chef (Season 16)
The Voice (Season 16, Season 17)