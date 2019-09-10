Last week we traveled to Orlando Florida to experience Halloween Horror Nights 29 at Universal Orlando Resort. You can watch the video of our very first trip to the mecha of horror haunted houses in our previous post. Today we are taking you on a tour of the HHN 29 Tribute Store, which is insanely themed and filled with merchandise divided between Ghostbusters, Stranger Things and Universal Monsters. Hit the jump to watch the 2019 Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store.

The Halloween Horror Nights Tribute Store is split up between three rooms, each focusing on one of the following three franchises: Ghostbusters, Stranger Things and Universal Monsters. Each room provides a highly themed experience unlike we’ve ever seen from a store at a theme park. Check out all the HHN 29 merchandise as we explore the different rooms and decide what we are going to buy to celebrate our Universal Studios Florida trip and our first time at HHN in Orlando.