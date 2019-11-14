It may only be mid-November, but people are already getting out their Christmas and holiday decorations up a little bit early. Maybe it’s because each new day brings with it another nightmare that we just want a little bit of cheer greeting us each day. No matter the reason, Hallmark is helping beef up your Christmas tree again this year with a new set of Keepsake Ornaments.

We’ve already featured a bunch of ornaments from Star Wars, Pixar Animation, Marvel Studios and DC Comics. Now we have an assortment of miscellaneous movie-inspired ornaments from a variety of our favorite movies, including Ghostbusters, Blade Runner, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, Jurassic Park, A Christmas Story, and more. Check them all out below.

Hallmark Keepsake Movie Ornaments 2019

Blade Runner

If you don’t want any thieves stealing gifts from under your Christmas tree, then you might want to guard it with this police spinner vehicle ornament from the original Blade Runner. I’m honestly surprised that Hallmark is digging into this movie for ornaments, but they’ve also done movies like Alien and Predator, so I suppose it makes sense.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation

The collection of National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation ornaments keeps growing, and the latest addition is a new Clark Griswold, wearing a Christmas sweater and holding an egg nog mug from Walley World.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory

Oompa-loompa-doompaty-do, we’ve got a Christmas ornament for you. This one expands the growing collection of ornaments inspired by Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory by given the orange Oompa Loompas their own ornament.

Ghostbusters

There was an Ecto-1 ornament released awhile back in the Hallmark Keepsake collection, and now it’s back. This time the signature Ghostbusters vehicle has some company with Bill Murray as Peter Venkman getting his own ornament. Hopefully the rest of the team will join him very soon.

A Christmas Story

Ralphie might look like a pink nightmare when he gets a very special present in A Christmas Story, but this ornament will only make your Christmas tree look more wonderful this holiday season.

Jurassic Park

Dinosaurs roamed the Earth long before Christmas was ever a thing (though some sects of certain religions would have you believe otherwise). But now they can hang around your Christmas tree with a tyranosaurus rex ornament inspired by one of the most famous shots from Jurassic Park.

