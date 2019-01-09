Overnight, our friends across the pond announced the 2019 BAFTA nominations, the equivalent of the Academy Awards in the United Kingdom honoring the preceding year in film. It should come as no surprise that the British Academy of Film and Television Arts was more than ready to show plenty of love for The Favourite, a truly British film in every sense of the word. The film led the pack with 12 nominations, including Best Film, Outstanding British Film, Best Director, and nods for Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz for their incredible performances.

How did the rest of the 2019 BAFTA nominations shake out? Check out the full list below.

The 2019 BAFTA nominations also spread an even amount of love to other heavy awards season favorites like Roma, A Star Is Born, Bohemian Rhapsody and First Man, giving all of the films seven nominations each.

The surprising showing for First Man means the awards chances for the Neil Armstrong biopic from director Damien Chazelle are looking up after the film has been surprisingly left out in the wind for the most. However, it should be noted that most of the nominations for First Man were for technical awards other than the nods for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actress for Claire Foy.

One thing that’s refreshing is seeing a little less love for Green Book, a movie that the Golden Globes handed some major trophies to, giving more weight to the film’s Oscars chances (not to mention yesterday’s addition of a Director’s Guild of America nomination for Peter Farrelly). It’s not that Green Book is downright awful, but the story told there comes with an inherent level of ignorance not unlike that of the film’s main character, Tony Lip. But I digress. The film came away with four nominations.

On the brighter side, BlacKkKlansman walked away with five nominations, including one for Best Film. But Black Panther nearly ended up being shut out of the BAFTAs entire with only a single nomination for Best Visual Effects. It couldn’t even muster up a nomination for Costume Design, which is kind of shocking. Perhaps even more upsetting is a lack of abundance in nominations for If Beale Street Could Talk, which could only land Best Adapted Screenplay and Original Music nominations.

Anyway, check out the full list of 2019 BAFTA nominations below.

2019 BAFTA Nominations

Best Film

BlacKkKlansman

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Outstanding British Film

Beast

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

McQueen

Stan & Ollie

You Were Never Really Here

Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer

Apostasy, Daniel Kokotajlo

Beast, Michael Pearce, Lauren Dark

A Cambodian Spring, Chris Kelly

Pili, Leanne Welham, Sophie Harman

Ray & Liz, Richard Billingham, Jacqui Davies

Film Not in the English Language

Capernaum

Cold War

Dogman

Roma

Shoplifters

Documentary

Free Solo

McQueen

RBG

They Shall Not Grow Old

Three Identical Strangers

Animated Film

Incredibles 2

Isle of Dogs

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Director

BlacKkKlansman, Spike Lee

Cold War, Pawe? Pawlikowski

The Favourite, Yorgos Lanthimos

Roma, Alfonso Cuarón

A Star Is Born, Bradley Cooper

Original Screenplay

Cold War

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

Vice

Adapted Screenplay

BlacKkKlansman

Can You Ever Forgive Me?

First Man

If Beale Street Could Talk

A Star Is Born

Leading Actress

Glenn Close, The Wife

Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Olivia Colman, The Favourite

Viola Davis, Widows

Leading Actor

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born

Christian Bale, Vice

Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody

Steve Coogan, Stan & Ollie

Viggo Mortensen, Green Book

Supporting Actress

Amy Adams, Vice

Claire Foy, First Man

Emma Stone, The Favourite

Margot Robbie, Mary Queen of Scots

Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Supporting Actor

Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman

Mahershala Ali, Green Book

Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell, Vice

Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy

Original Music

BlacKkKlansman

If Beale Street Could Talk

Isle of Dogs

Mary Poppins Returns

A Star Is Born

Cinematography

Bohemian Rhapsody

Cold War

The Favourite

First Man

Roma

Editing

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

First Man

Roma

Vice

Production Design

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

The Favourite

First Man

Mary Poppins Returns

Roma

Costume Design

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Mary Poppins Returns

Mary Queen of Scots

Makeup & Hair

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Mary Queen of Scots

Stan & Ollie

Vice

Sound

Bohemian Rhapsody

First Man

Mission: Impossible, Fallout

A Quiet Place

A Star Is Born

Special Visual Effects

Avengers: Infinity War

Black Panther

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald

First Man

Ready Player One

British Short Animation

I’m OK

Marfa

Roughhouse

British Short Film

73 Cows

Bachelor, 38

The Blue Door

The Field

Wale

EE Rising Star Award

Barry Keoghan

Cynthia Erivo

Jessie Buckley

Lakeith Stanfield

Letitia Wright