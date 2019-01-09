2019 BAFTA Nominations Show Plenty of Love for ‘The Favourite’, Nearly Shuts Out ‘Black Panther’
Posted on Wednesday, January 9th, 2019 by Ethan Anderton
Overnight, our friends across the pond announced the 2019 BAFTA nominations, the equivalent of the Academy Awards in the United Kingdom honoring the preceding year in film. It should come as no surprise that the British Academy of Film and Television Arts was more than ready to show plenty of love for The Favourite, a truly British film in every sense of the word. The film led the pack with 12 nominations, including Best Film, Outstanding British Film, Best Director, and nods for Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz for their incredible performances.
How did the rest of the 2019 BAFTA nominations shake out? Check out the full list below.
The 2019 BAFTA nominations also spread an even amount of love to other heavy awards season favorites like Roma, A Star Is Born, Bohemian Rhapsody and First Man, giving all of the films seven nominations each.
The surprising showing for First Man means the awards chances for the Neil Armstrong biopic from director Damien Chazelle are looking up after the film has been surprisingly left out in the wind for the most. However, it should be noted that most of the nominations for First Man were for technical awards other than the nods for Best Adapted Screenplay and Best Supporting Actress for Claire Foy.
One thing that’s refreshing is seeing a little less love for Green Book, a movie that the Golden Globes handed some major trophies to, giving more weight to the film’s Oscars chances (not to mention yesterday’s addition of a Director’s Guild of America nomination for Peter Farrelly). It’s not that Green Book is downright awful, but the story told there comes with an inherent level of ignorance not unlike that of the film’s main character, Tony Lip. But I digress. The film came away with four nominations.
On the brighter side, BlacKkKlansman walked away with five nominations, including one for Best Film. But Black Panther nearly ended up being shut out of the BAFTAs entire with only a single nomination for Best Visual Effects. It couldn’t even muster up a nomination for Costume Design, which is kind of shocking. Perhaps even more upsetting is a lack of abundance in nominations for If Beale Street Could Talk, which could only land Best Adapted Screenplay and Original Music nominations.
Anyway, check out the full list of 2019 BAFTA nominations below.
2019 BAFTA Nominations
Best Film
BlacKkKlansman
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
A Star Is Born
Outstanding British Film
Beast
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
McQueen
Stan & Ollie
You Were Never Really Here
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
Apostasy, Daniel Kokotajlo
Beast, Michael Pearce, Lauren Dark
A Cambodian Spring, Chris Kelly
Pili, Leanne Welham, Sophie Harman
Ray & Liz, Richard Billingham, Jacqui Davies
Film Not in the English Language
Capernaum
Cold War
Dogman
Roma
Shoplifters
Documentary
Free Solo
McQueen
RBG
They Shall Not Grow Old
Three Identical Strangers
Animated Film
Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Director
BlacKkKlansman, Spike Lee
Cold War, Pawe? Pawlikowski
The Favourite, Yorgos Lanthimos
Roma, Alfonso Cuarón
A Star Is Born, Bradley Cooper
Original Screenplay
Cold War
The Favourite
Green Book
Roma
Vice
Adapted Screenplay
BlacKkKlansman
Can You Ever Forgive Me?
First Man
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born
Leading Actress
Glenn Close, The Wife
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Viola Davis, Widows
Leading Actor
Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Christian Bale, Vice
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
Steve Coogan, Stan & Ollie
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Supporting Actress
Amy Adams, Vice
Claire Foy, First Man
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Margot Robbie, Mary Queen of Scots
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite
Supporting Actor
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice
Timothée Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Original Music
BlacKkKlansman
If Beale Street Could Talk
Isle of Dogs
Mary Poppins Returns
A Star Is Born
Cinematography
Bohemian Rhapsody
Cold War
The Favourite
First Man
Roma
Editing
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
First Man
Roma
Vice
Production Design
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
The Favourite
First Man
Mary Poppins Returns
Roma
Costume Design
The Ballad of Buster Scruggs
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Mary Poppins Returns
Mary Queen of Scots
Makeup & Hair
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Favourite
Mary Queen of Scots
Stan & Ollie
Vice
Sound
Bohemian Rhapsody
First Man
Mission: Impossible, Fallout
A Quiet Place
A Star Is Born
Special Visual Effects
Avengers: Infinity War
Black Panther
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald
First Man
Ready Player One
British Short Animation
I’m OK
Marfa
Roughhouse
British Short Film
73 Cows
Bachelor, 38
The Blue Door
The Field
Wale
EE Rising Star Award
Barry Keoghan
Cynthia Erivo
Jessie Buckley
Lakeith Stanfield
Letitia Wright