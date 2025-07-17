Star Trek's Original Janeway Actress Lasted Less Than Two Days On The Show
"Star Trek: Voyager" was a big deal for Paramount back in 1995. It was the first new "Star Trek" show to launch after the conclusion of the powerhouse "Star Trek: The Next Generation" in 1994, leaving it and "Star Trek: Deep Space Nine" — the "new kids" on the block — to fend for themselves. What's more, the premiere of "Voyager" also launched Paramount's new TV network, UPN, a massively ambitious media venture that, it was hoped, would provide legitimate competition for the other major TV players of the era. UPN ended up crashing and burning after a decade, but "Voyager" eventually found a respectably sized audience. This was, however, after several years of struggling, and several instances of recasting.
Most notably, "Star Trek: Voyager" had trouble finding a captain. The show's central character was to be named Captain Elizabeth Janeway, and she was notably to be the first woman to serve as a lead command figure on a "Star Trek" series. So, who was originally going to play Captain Janeway? Paramount felt they were lucky in finding experienced Canadian actress Geneviève Bujold to play the part, and filming began. Resourceful Trekkies have likely seen the leaked footage of Bujold on set, performing as Captain Janeway.
Bujold, however, walked off the set after less than two days of filming, making it clear that she wouldn't come back. A New York Times article in 1994 noted the walk-off, and the "Voyager" creators noted that Bujold was overwhelmed and "realized that the rigors of episodic television were too demanding."
In the oral history book "Captains' Logs Supplemental: The Unauthorized Guide to the New Trek Voyages," edited by Edward Gross and Mark A. Altman, co-creator Jeri Taylor went into a little more detail as to what happened with Bujold and how they eventually settled on Kate Mulgrew.
Geneviève Bujold was originally going to play Captain Janeway
In 1994, Bujold was perhaps best known for her Oscar-nominated performance in the 1969 drama "Anne of a Thousand Days." She also received acclaim and recognition for films like "The Towering Inferno," "The Trojan Women" (wherein she played opposite Katharine Hepburn and Vanessa Redgrave), Michael Crichton's "Coma," Clint Eastwood's "Tightrope," and "David Cronenberg's "Dead Ringers." She is a terse and downbeat actress, known for her soulful, embittered performances. On paper, she would make an ideal Starfleet captain, bringing a quiet, professorial dignity to the part.
It wasn't easy to find her, though. Taylor recalled the rigorous casting process, and how their lead actress needed to do more than simply play a role: They also had to weather the press "Voyager" was getting at the time. Taylor said:
"The search for the captain was a long and difficult one. [...] This is the person that gets the white-hot glare of publicity as the first female ever to head one of the Star Trek series and she had to be just right. We considered, auditioned, looked at tapes of what seemed like every actress between the ages of probably thirty and fifty-five in Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Canada, London and Europe. We had several people we were happy with."
Finally, the French-Canadian Bujold stepped in at the last minute. Taylor was happy that such a classy actress showed interest. Then, two days later, she was gone. Taylor continued:
"Finally, with days to go, we were made aware that Geneviève Bujold was interested and we were ecstatic. So we went ahead with that and thought, 'Wow, we've got it,' and, of course, when that didn't work out it was distressing for everybody."
It seems that TV was just too fast-paced for Bujold. However, "Voyager" cast member Garrett Wang suggests that there was more going on than initially reported, including Bujold clashing with the producers over the direction of the character.
The Star Trek staff was thankful for Geneviève Bujold's quick exit
Although Bujold's sudden departure after two days of filming was unexpected, Taylor was glad that she didn't quit after, say, months had already elapsed. "Voyager" was going to launch a new network, and it was vital that it stay on schedule. Taylor concluded:
"I am deeply grateful to [Bujold] that she did this after a day and a half instead of after six weeks or two months, because that would have destroyed us. She did what she knew in her heart was right, which is the way she functions as a person and as an actress, and she was right."
According to the New York Times article, Bujold staunchly refused to conduct interviews, a practice she had always adhered to. When working with "Star Trek," however, interviews, convention appearances, and an open acknowledgement of the fan community was key. Bujold, it seemed, wouldn't play that game.
And if the footage of her performance shows us anything, Bujold frankly wasn't able to bring any energy to Captain Janeway. The leaked footage of Bujold on set reveals a laconic, borderline somnambulist version of the character. She was quietly contemplative, rather than boldly authoritative.
Shooting "Voyager" was a swift affair, requiring actors to be ready ASAP and shooting multiple scenes in a day. Bujold was more used to the slow-moving machine of feature films, and wasn't prepared. A TV Guide article from the time also reported that Bujold caught someone photographing her butt while she was in costume. The photographer claimed that it was meant to be reference for an action figure, but Bujold was incensed.
Luckily, actress Kate Mulgrew — an energetic TV veteran — had already auditioned, and the showrunners asked her to step in. Mulgrew took to the role instantly, saving everyone's bacon. Mulgrew has been playing Janeway ever since. Although Bujold could've returned for the animated comedy series "Star Trek: Lower Decks," but it wasn't meant to be.