JD Vance's Massive Netflix Payday For Hillbilly Elegy Became A Problem For All Of Us

Shortly after Donald Trump took office in 2016, budding conservative darling JD Vance published "Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis." A look at Vance's youth in Middletown, Ohio, the story was just the right kind of white poverty porn that Hollywood loves to scoop up and romanticize into Oscar bait — complete with a no-nonsense "Mamaw" who delivers hard truths as one-liners, a matriarch struggling with opioid addiction without access to a rehabilitation facility that resembles a resort spa, and an "inspiring" ending where someone from this family miraculously gets out and attends an Ivy League school. It also came at a time when the U.S., still shell-shocked from what was predicted to be a landslide victory for Hillary Clinton, finally realized that the needs of rural, white, poor communities had been neglected.

Four years later, Academy Award-winning director Ron Howard adapted the book into the Netflix film "Hillbilly Elegy," and the results were disastrous. By not questioning Vance's ethos, the film became — despite genuinely strong performances by Glenn Close and Amy Adams — a story that declared all of the awful stereotypes about poor folks in Appalachia were not only true (they're not), but also proof that America needs to stop providing systemic assistance or social programs to those who need it in the area because they'll take advantage of it and never feel inclined to "better" themselves. Hollywood has been notoriously terrible at depicting poor and/or Appalachian communities on screen, but the fact that Vance continues to profit off of his book and film has become a problem for all of us.

As Variety reports, not only is he still raking in the dough through royalties, but he also nabbed a pretty penny when Netflix won the bidding war for the film at $45 million (with Vance allegedly securing an $8 million payday in 2017 to write a follow-up book). That's a hell of a way to start a campaign fund that would lead him to the Ohio Senate, and now, as Trump's pick for vice president.