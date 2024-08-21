JD Vance's Massive Netflix Payday For Hillbilly Elegy Became A Problem For All Of Us
Shortly after Donald Trump took office in 2016, budding conservative darling JD Vance published "Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis." A look at Vance's youth in Middletown, Ohio, the story was just the right kind of white poverty porn that Hollywood loves to scoop up and romanticize into Oscar bait — complete with a no-nonsense "Mamaw" who delivers hard truths as one-liners, a matriarch struggling with opioid addiction without access to a rehabilitation facility that resembles a resort spa, and an "inspiring" ending where someone from this family miraculously gets out and attends an Ivy League school. It also came at a time when the U.S., still shell-shocked from what was predicted to be a landslide victory for Hillary Clinton, finally realized that the needs of rural, white, poor communities had been neglected.
Four years later, Academy Award-winning director Ron Howard adapted the book into the Netflix film "Hillbilly Elegy," and the results were disastrous. By not questioning Vance's ethos, the film became — despite genuinely strong performances by Glenn Close and Amy Adams — a story that declared all of the awful stereotypes about poor folks in Appalachia were not only true (they're not), but also proof that America needs to stop providing systemic assistance or social programs to those who need it in the area because they'll take advantage of it and never feel inclined to "better" themselves. Hollywood has been notoriously terrible at depicting poor and/or Appalachian communities on screen, but the fact that Vance continues to profit off of his book and film has become a problem for all of us.
As Variety reports, not only is he still raking in the dough through royalties, but he also nabbed a pretty penny when Netflix won the bidding war for the film at $45 million (with Vance allegedly securing an $8 million payday in 2017 to write a follow-up book). That's a hell of a way to start a campaign fund that would lead him to the Ohio Senate, and now, as Trump's pick for vice president.
Hillbilly Elegy does not speak for Appalachia
We recently looked at what the most negative film critics had to say about "Hillbilly Elegy" when it first debuted, but it's hard not to think about those who gave the film a positive review. I wonder if they're embarrassed about having been duped by a conservative grifter now that the national spotlight has shown people who JD Vance really is and what he believes in. But much like how a certain litigious wizard author's transphobic bigotry was present in her books long before she started tweeting, "Hillbilly Elegy" has always been a circumlocutory bore that worships at the altar of Reaganomics and believes the only thing separating poor people and success is personal drive and hard work.
The unfortunate reality is that the wealthy, privileged, out-of-touch suits that run entertainment and media empires needed a quick way to understand poor white folks in flyover states, so they amplified a story peddling right-wing propaganda under the guise of "empathy." I'm not from Appalachia, but I grew up poor in the Midwest, and moving to Los Angeles has been a culture shock — solely because I cannot wrap my head around the absolutely disgusting wealth disparity on display, often separated by nothing more than a street light. High-powered executives drive their luxury vehicles to studio lots, passing by tent encampments of unhoused people without making eye contact.
Instead of telling a story about his family and his experiences, Vance paints the entire Appalachian region as a bunch of unmotivated drug addicts living off government assistance and himself as the hero who got out while pulling up the ladder behind him. I'm unsurprised that Hollywood ate it up, but platforming him has led us to the fresh hell we're now all forced to endure.
Without Hillbilly Elegy, Trump would have a different VP pick
The financial gains Vance obtained from "Hillbilly Elegy" have a direct correlation to his current position as Trump's VP pick. When Vance was running for U.S. Senator in Ohio, "Hillbilly Elegy" was often namechecked in news reports and headlines. Even today, he continues to discuss his upbringing in an attempt to relate to the poor and working-class citizens who may feel distanced from the immense wealth of Trump, despite Vance being funded by tech billionaires. During the recent Republican National Convention, Vance swore in his VP acceptance speech to be "a vice president who never forgets where he came from." But Vance's book and the movie indicate that he never truly understood where he was from, and still doesn't.
He built a political career by painting the entire Appalachian region as white trash and appealing to the wealthy elite who practically get off on the suffering of those beneath them. By using his bootstrap manifesto to position himself as "one of the good ones," he's become a beacon for conservatives to point to and a way for them to finger-wave those in need and cry out, "If he got out, what's YOUR excuse?"
JD Vance continues to fail to acknowledge the GI bill that allowed him the chance to earn his bachelor's degree after joining the military — a financial advantage that helped put him on the pathway to Yale. He barely even acknowledges that policies that promoted shipping manufacturing jobs overseas and the conservative destruction of the social safety net have had a direct impact on the difficulties endured by Appalachian communities ... and he most certainly has never addressed that Appalachia is not exclusively white.
Suffice it to say, I don't expect him to acknowledge that if it wasn't for the perceived liberal haven of Hollywood turning him into a household name, he wouldn't be the VP pick, either.